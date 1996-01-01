-
Goose's Final Four experience
I was fortunate enough to get to travel to Indy and experience the Final Four this past weekend, and as an adopted Zags fan I wanted to share with yall what an absolutely fantastic time I had.
Without exception, every Zags supporter I met or interacted with represented Gonzaga as you'd hope; with enthusiasm and fanaticism, but also with dignity and class, both in victory and defeat. With the exception of the Championship game outcome, it was a perfect experience in every way. And even that result couldn't tarnish my perception of the Gonzaga family; everyone I encountered handled the loss with class. I met and visited with a ton of Gonzaga fans, and every interaction was a positive one. As luck would have it, I got to meet and speak with Marcy Few in one of the t-shirt shops, and Senator Maria Cantwell and her nephew out in front of one of the pizza places there downtown. They absolutely couldn't have been nicer.
Sorry the last game didn't go our way, but I wanted to send along a quick thanks for making a bucket list weekend for me an absolute joy, and to let you know that, from this fans perspective, the Gonzaga family traveled well and represented the school with class.
Gig 'Em Zags!
Goose from Dallas
