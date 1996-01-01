Thread: Zags At A Crossroads

Well if it already did with Jalen Suggs, and Zach Collins i think we’ll survive. No reason not to think so especially when who the hell is going to not trust Few here lol he recruits the right kids. If they aren’t to a certain barrier we don’t offer. I know you’ve been a zag long enough Flex, that’s one of the few reasons I’m responding to this. What makes you think any of this is in doubt?
Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances
12 Straight Round of 32s
11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 AND 2021 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
2021 Undefeated Regular Season
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.