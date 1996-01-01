Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Zags At A Crossroads

    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Feb 2007
    Savannah, GA
    Zags At A Crossroads

    Several of the many exceptional articles in the past month+ have talked about Zags motto of growing and developing without losing the family first foundation....basically never settling as a program, striving to improve and adapt yet retaining the close knit team culture. I believe all of it and love this about our Zags. But how is this possible in this strange new blue bloody world of one and done recruits and elite transfers?

    In my opinion, what happens between now and when next seasons roster is set will go a long way toward revealing if Zags culture can survive the transition into the blue blood stratosphere Few and Roth and Lloyd et al have lifted The Program into.

    I wanna see Harris and Strawther and Ballo become key cogs next year and Watson and Timme become the next stars and leaders and Ben Gregg, Kaden Perry, Hunter Sallis, Fanbo Zheng make their marks on the program and of course Chet Holmgren #ZagUp. Most of all though, I want the majority of Zags on the roster to stick around for 3-4 years so we can cheer them on and watch them grow and feel like they are weirdly like an extended part of our family as we watch them on our tv screens twice a week from November into (hopefully) April.

    The blue blood norm of multiple one and dones and transfers (in and out) is not something I look forward to. There, I said it. Can The Program really and truly stay true to its family first roots in this strange new world?
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    gonzagafan62
    Nov 2013
    Missouri
    Default

    Well if it already did with Jalen Suggs, and Zach Collins i think we’ll survive. No reason not to think so especially when who the hell is going to not trust Few here lol he recruits the right kids. If they aren’t to a certain barrier we don’t offer. I know you’ve been a zag long enough Flex, that’s one of the few reasons I’m responding to this. What makes you think any of this is in doubt?
    Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances

    12 Straight Round of 32s

    11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 AND 2021 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
