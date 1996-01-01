-
LMU Coach Charity Elliot has resigned
Quite a shock. Thanked Coach Charity for everything that shes done for Chelsey since before she stepped on the campus.
She and then Asst Coach April Phillips went beyond the call of duty for our family. Starting when Chels was a senior at Palisades High School.
Now shes a graduating senior, with a fifth year of granted eligibility. Wishing Coach and husband Asst coach Chris blessings in the future.
