Heard an interesting stat on the field of 68 discussion postgame.



Since 2001, Gonzaga has faced 13 teams seeded 1-3 in the NCAA tourney.



Record in those games is 1-12. The lone victory was against #3 seed Utah in 2016



Any theories? Is this statistic as surprising to you as it is to me?



Apparently if you just average out the win percentage of a team seeded 14-16 in the tourney, their win percentage against top 3 seeds is basically the same as ours has been.