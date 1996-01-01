Thread: Looking Forward: did the Big Dance affect the draft stock of Corey and Jalen ?

And does it affect what NBA feedback might be for any other zags who seek that feedback, such as Joel and any others?
Yes to both, but in opposite directions. Suggs solidified himself into a top-3 pick, while Corey seems like he may have fallen out of the lottery range entirely.
Either way they’re both gonna be millionaires real soon.
Love Corey, but watching this tournament, especially how he struggled verse top athletes, no chance I would draft him top 20. Then again, I am not a gm so my opinion matters zilch.
Jalen solidified himself as a top 3 pick and will be an NBA all star IMO.
Corey may have slipped some, but I imagine he’ll have strong workouts and interviews and he’ll be fine. I’d guess late lottery to mid teens.
Suggs has a floor of 5. Ceiling probably 2? Maybe 3.