Thread: Looking Forward: did the Big Dance affect the draft stock of Corey and Jalen ?

  1. Today, 11:58 AM #1
    ZagsGoZags
    Default Looking Forward: did the Big Dance affect the draft stock of Corey and Jalen ?

    And does it affect what NBA feedback might be for any other zags who seek that feedback, such as Joel and any others?
  2. Today, 11:59 AM #2
    strikenowhere
    Default

    Yes to both, but in opposite directions. Suggs solidified himself into a top-3 pick, while Corey seems like he may have fallen out of the lottery range entirely.
  3. Today, 12:06 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Either way they’re both gonna be millionaires real soon.
  4. Today, 12:10 PM #4
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Love Corey, but watching this tournament, especially how he struggled verse top athletes, no chance I would draft him top 20. Then again, I am not a gm so my opinion matters zilch.

    Jalen solidified himself as a top 3 pick and will be an NBA all star IMO.
  5. Today, 12:13 PM #5
    zagfan08
    Default

    Corey may have slipped some, but I imagine he’ll have strong workouts and interviews and he’ll be fine. I’d guess late lottery to mid teens.

    Suggs has a floor of 5. Ceiling probably 2? Maybe 3.
