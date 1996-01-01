Thread: One Shining POS

Skip One Shining Moment, it's krap. Maybe 3-4 images of the Zags, poor narration, poor editing, absolutely no story line. It just gets worse every year. I have no idea or care who actually sang the umpteenth version of a once great song.
I agree. It was the very first "One shining moment" that quite limited. Very quick and dirty feel to it. Did capture the joy and disappointment of the season/tournament. just "blah" as our old fearless leader used to say.
Being at the final four this year didn’t seem real as a fan. Zero decorations outside of Lucas oil, zero holographics on the floor pre game, very few decorations inside, limited attendance—- pretty low budget production all around I must say.