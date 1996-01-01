Thread: Who Will Return? And Who Will Leave

Originally Posted by TexasZagFan Originally Posted by

A caveat on Drew: if he's given assurances from team(s) that he's a guaranteed first rounder, I think he's gone. He can work on his 3 point shot and his strength with an NBA team just as well as he can at the Volkar Center.



Andrew's coming back IMO, his initial comments were he was looking at this as a 2 year deal.



Suggs is gone, to Minnesota if they get a top 3 pick that will be protected. Minnesota would be foolish to not draft Jalen if he's available to them.



While I don't think Tommy is leaving, the iron is hot for him now. I don't see any openings that would suit him, even Arizona. Are there any jobs open to him that offer the flexibility like Few has, when it comes to personal time?



I think Joel's gone, either as a second rounder or off to Europe. He graduated last December.



Sadly, I think Arlauskas is gone, pushed out by the abundance of talent that's arrived over the past 18 months. I like Martynas, he was a good teammate, will always be a Zag.