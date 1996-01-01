Thread: Who Will Return? And Who Will Leave

Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
    Quote Originally Posted by stretch View Post
    Nembhard is the most recent international. He's not Sabonis but a big part of this year's success.
    Canada. OK, half a point, but you're right.
    Losing Suggs will hurt, he is just an unbelievable talent that you can't replace.

    The team will be better defensively overall i think. Chet is a game changer with his shot blocking. I think Harris has the potential and the athleticism to be a huge force on D as well. And Hunter has huge potential there too.
    If he hasn't already, maybe MF should give TL a drop dead retirement date......
    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Forgot that Tommys son plays for GCU in Arizona as well. Makes sense. Would b mike move up a chair? Damn I really hope he doesnt take Chet. That would be a huge blow.
    There are worse places to live than Tucson. Been there many times, living in the desert isn't so bad, thanks to a/c.

    They built their house in 2018, an impediment to him leaving GU. Of course, that impediment would be easily removed by a multi-year guaranteed contract. European hoopsters will be attracted to the sun and warmth of the Arizona desert. I saw that at Fort Bliss, where the German Luftwaffe had a training squadron. That assignment was highly sought by German servicemembers.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    If he hasn't already, maybe MF should give TL a drop dead retirement date......
    Wouldn't hurt. Maybe he has, but I doubt it. It appears that Few will probably coach several more years (I don't know) and I don't think Tommy is going to be waiting in line for the next several years. Am sure he yearns to be a HC at the right gig, preferably Gonzaga.
    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    Wouldn't hurt. Maybe he has, but I doubt it. It appears that Few will probably coach several more years (I don't know) and I don't think Tommy is going to be waiting in line for the next several years. Am sure he yearns to be a HC at the right gig, preferably Gonzaga.
    That scenario played out here with Steve Fisher and Brian Dutcher. Seemed to go on forever. Then Dutcher finally got the job, had terrific success and began looking elsewhere. Still is, I assume. Tough profession.
    I want to repeat that this is not a sure fire thing, only that I know Arizona's AD wants Tommy Lloyd to be their coach. If Tommy says no to AZ and stays then I expect there will not be a coaching change at AZ and this will all just "blow" over.
    Quote Originally Posted by caldwellzag View Post
    Just wanted to stop by and get your guys opinions on this.

    Return
    Timme
    Nembhard

    Leave
    Kispert
    Suggs
    Ayayi
    Lloyd

    Thoughts?
    Return: Timme, Nembhard

    Leave: Suggs, Kispert, Ayayi (likely), Arlauskas, Zhakrov

    No Idea: Lloyd and Michaelson
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    That scenario played out here with Steve Fisher and Brian Dutcher. Seemed to go on forever. Then Dutcher finally got the job, had terrific success and began looking elsewhere. Still is, I assume. Tough profession.
    As a rule, I consider the coaching profession to be dominated by sleazebags, the latest being Chris Beard. Tech gave him everything he asked for, and more. However, it wasn't good enough for him, and he was on the plane to Austin at the first opportunity.

    Texas Tech University and their fans have a right to feel betrayed. I am now in the camp that despises UT, just as I am in the camp that despises Jerry Jones and BYU.

    Mark Few and Tommy Lloyd are exceptions to the rule. However, should Tommy depart for a prominent job such as Arizona, best wishes to him. That would move Brian Michaelson up the ladder. I'm surprised no one has come calling for Brian.
    Quote Originally Posted by caldwellzag View Post
    I want to repeat that this is not a sure fire thing, only that I know Arizona's AD wants Tommy Lloyd to be their coach. If Tommy says no to AZ and stays then I expect there will not be a coaching change at AZ and this will all just "blow" over.
    But it would be bad form for Lloyd to try to bring Chet to AZ, right Caldwell.

    You have a better feel than me, but I don’t see him taking Chet.
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    Tommy would never do that to Few. So, that cannot be true.
    If I was Tommy Lloyd and I took the Arizona job, I would 100% bring Chet with me if he would come (which I doubt he would).
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    A caveat on Drew: if he's given assurances from team(s) that he's a guaranteed first rounder, I think he's gone. He can work on his 3 point shot and his strength with an NBA team just as well as he can at the Volkar Center.

    Andrew's coming back IMO, his initial comments were he was looking at this as a 2 year deal.

    Suggs is gone, to Minnesota if they get a top 3 pick that will be protected. Minnesota would be foolish to not draft Jalen if he's available to them.

    While I don't think Tommy is leaving, the iron is hot for him now. I don't see any openings that would suit him, even Arizona. Are there any jobs open to him that offer the flexibility like Few has, when it comes to personal time?

    I think Joel's gone, either as a second rounder or off to Europe. He graduated last December.

    Sadly, I think Arlauskas is gone, pushed out by the abundance of talent that's arrived over the past 18 months. I like Martynas, he was a good teammate, will always be a Zag.
    Drew isn't even guaranteed second round, much less first round.
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    As a rule, I consider the coaching profession to be dominated by sleazebags, the latest being Chris Beard. Tech gave him everything he asked for, and more. However, it wasn't good enough for him, and he was on the plane to Austin at the first opportunity.

    Texas Tech University and their fans have a right to feel betrayed. I am now in the camp that despises UT, just as I am in the camp that despises Jerry Jones and BYU.

    Mark Few and Tommy Lloyd are exceptions to the rule. However, should Tommy depart for a prominent job such as Arizona, best wishes to him. That would move Brian Michaelson up the ladder. I'm surprised no one has come calling for Brian.
    Does UT being Beard's alma mater sway your opinion on his move at all? I can never fault a guy for leaving his current job for his alma mater, there's just something special about it.
    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post
    Drew isn't even guaranteed second round, much less first round.
    If you're right, then Snidely Whiplash will continue to bedevil our opponents. Next time, he'll whisk away Nell Feldman for good.
    Quote Originally Posted by caldwellzag View Post
    I am not saying it is going to happen, I am just saying that from my sources AZ's AD has his sites on Tommy and is going to dump a lot of money at him to bring him in. The rumor has been around for a few months now and let's just say it's not one anyone wanted to talk about when I brought it up.
    I could see Arizona, even with any additional penalties, being a great opportunity for Tommy Lloyd. Considering he has zero head coaching experience, he walks into a job that he could compete with recruits nationally. I would hate to lose him but I could see the reasoning for him.
