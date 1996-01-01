Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Anyone seen a clip of Timme talking to team at end of game?

  Today, 08:40 AM #1
    strikenowhere
    Anyone seen a clip of Timme talking to team at end of game?

    Is there a clip of Timme talking to the team huddle after the game ended floating around anywhere last night? I haven't been successful in finding anything myself.
  Today, 09:28 AM #2
    jazzdelmar
    Saw it live. Very revealing. He's the leader and he will be back. All the other players listened with rapt attention. Odd that it wasn't Corey.
  Today, 09:31 AM #3
    gueastcoast
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Saw it live. Very revealing. He's the leader and he will be back. All the other players listened with rapt attention. Odd that it wasn't Corey.
    Which leads me to believe there was something in it about looking forward...a message best delivered by someone (hopefully) returning to take care of unfinished business.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
  Today, 09:40 AM #4
    strikenowhere
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Saw it live. Very revealing. He's the leader and he will be back. All the other players listened with rapt attention. Odd that it wasn't Corey.
    Yeah saw that some people on twitter were wondering why it wasn't Corey talking too - speculation was that it was Timme's turn as the captain of the ship.
  Today, 09:43 AM #5
    TexasZagFan
    I could see Drew returning, especially if NIL goes into effect. Very few players are positioned to take advantage of this upcoming opportunity as Drew.

    However, if he gets a first round guarantee at the draft camp, he should take it. I think he'd be better off working on his 3 point shot and his strength while collecting a multimillion dollar paycheck, vs. doing that work at the Volkar Center.
