Thread: Anyone seen a clip of Timme talking to team at end of game?

Is there a clip of Timme talking to the team huddle after the game ended floating around anywhere last night? I haven't been successful in finding anything myself.
Saw it live. Very revealing. He's the leader and he will be back. All the other players listened with rapt attention. Odd that it wasn't Corey.
I could see Drew returning, especially if NIL goes into effect. Very few players are positioned to take advantage of this upcoming opportunity as Drew.
However, if he gets a first round guarantee at the draft camp, he should take it. I think he'd be better off working on his 3 point shot and his strength while collecting a multimillion dollar paycheck, vs. doing that work at the Volkar Center.