Thread: The 85th Masters Tournament

The 85th Masters Tournament
If anything can take the sting out of Gonzaga's final game "L," it's following the coverage of the 85th playing of the Masters.
I'll root for history: Lee Westwood would be the oldest Masters winner; DJ could join Nicklaus, Faldo, and Woods as the only back to back champions.
I'll root for a few young guns: Morikawa, Cantlay, Rahm, Hovland, Fitzpatrick, Schauffele
I'll root for redemption: Jordan Spieth, who has resurrected his game after going winless for over 1,300 days, who knows how to play the course, and may have a crack at capping his comeback with another major championship. Or Tony Finau, who seems to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory more than any other player with his name on the bag. And Rory McIlroy, whose game seems to have gone sideways of late, seemingly making his chances of completing the career "Grand Slam" in this edition of the Masters a hefty longshot.
Who are you rooting for ? Any predictions ?
https://www.masters.com/en_US/index.html
Hello, friends. . .
1968 Cadillac dealership promotion poster featuring The King.
