Thread: 2021-22 Projected Starting Rotation Guesses

Some will say this is too soon— totally get that.
One way I will cope with last nights loss and sadness is looking forward to the amazingly bright future and the reloading project that Few seems to have put in place at GU. Heck, Vegas opened up the zags as 5-1 title favorites for next year. That is nuts considering we still have not won one yet.
What are your guesses for the rotation and what are you looking forward to? Here is what I think:
PG: Andrew Nembhard— really hope he returns. Think he should. Rough title game but I’ll take the sample I saw for most all of the year as the potential Andrew can offer as our PG leader next season.
SG: Hunter Sallis- do I expect him to be Jalen Suggs? No. Jalen was truly SPECIAL. One of a kind. Had that winners mentality and toughness that aren’t in many freshman. I do think as a top 10 kid himself, Hunter will provide tons of excitement. Athleticism, scoring ability, ability to defend. Can’t wait to see him suit up.
SF: Julian Strawther- some may go Watty here, but I think he will be a spark off the bench. Julian I see primed for a huge step up next season. Dude comes in for one minute yesterday and knocks down a 3. What was he in the tournament from 3? 4/5? Dude is a scorer... 30 ppg in high school. I see him taking that soph jump we have so often seen from zags
PF: Chet Holmgren- unicorn Chet. Going to be a joy to see him as a zag. Will help our interior defense we really missed last night, can help our rebounding on his size and arm length alone and is a freakish scorer too. Does it all. Won’t be jalen in terms of his game, but he is number 1 for a reason. A generational talent.
C: Drew Timme- if he comes back, Drew is my pick for preseason National player of the year. Continue to get stronger, develop your outside shot, and wow! He will be an unstoppable force next year. Having Chet, Kaden and hopefully one other guy , Drew will not have to focus so much on his basket defense or rebounding, and just be the 22 ppg scorer he will be next year. The leader on next years team with Nemby... praying we see another year from Drew.
Subs: our bench will be outstanding. The depth we seemed to be missing this year at times will be loaded next year.
Harris: Some may have him as a starter, but I don’t see Sallis a top 10 kid not starting. Maybe he starts as a 3 guard lineup over Julian... however, I expect Dom to shake off the freshman rust. He is too quick, too athletic, too shifty to not be better than he showed in limited minutes. I expect a big soph jump from him too and to be a key scorer off the bench.
Watson: I saw some good things from Anton this year. Over a year now removed from the shoulder injury, I think next year we see the player projected as an NBA first rounder last season. Athletic, he will add muscle and gain more confidence in his jumper. Off the bench Watson will be the Swiss Army knife that helps this team stay atop cbb.
Kessler: here is an IF, because who knows if he will be here if Chet and timme arrive. I imagine he wants to start, and I can’t see the zags doing that with Chet and timme. Just too slow on the perimter in marquee games. Maybe I’m wrong though. If Kessler comes and those two are also here, it will be the best front line GU has ever had. And that’s saying lots. Walker will be an NBA player and showed flashes this year of being an AA type stud. Really hope he comes here and wants to develop. If he does, watch out.
Grad Transfer Guard: really hope Cook stays, but I don’t see it. Without him, and with just nemby, Harris and Sallis as ball handlers, this team needs another guy to handle and distribute. I am hoping with the open season transfer portal, Few can get a leader who wants to win a national championship and can be a reliable steady force off the bench.
Ben Gregg: funny watching Gregg in warmups in Indy. Dude is so smooth with his jumper. It is effortless. I saw a few positive flashes from him this year. I see him eventually being a Tillie type. He will only get better and could provide a few minutes in non garbage time next year.
Kaden Perry and Fanbo- not sure yet if Fanbo will reclassify but I am super high on him. 6’9, lefty, high IQ, athletic, great passer, can shoot the 3 and drive— future NBA player. Kaden perry is BC-Light and I think we will be treated to some highlight plays even in his freshman year. He will provide a spark off the bench and give us toughness, rebounding and athleticism next season. Team will be loaded up front so not sure how much time he gets as a fresh.
Ballo- wishing him well. Hopefully he can get in better shape to compete at this level. I saw him in warmups in Indy miss 4 dunks with no one guarding him. He just couldn’t jump high enough. Really hope he attacks this off-season like he is fighting for his position at GU. If he does, and the potential comes out like we saw at the Fiba tourney, he could surprise.
Marty and Pavel— both are solid players that are good to have on the team. Do we have enough room in the inn?
What are your thoughts? I apologize in advance for the “too soon” crowd and do get it. Again—- it’s my only way to cope.
Mods— please feel free to change this to Rotation Guesses since I got carried away and talked about the whole team