Thread: 2021-22 Projected Starting Rotation Guesses

PG Nembhard

SG Sallis

SF Strawther/Chet

PF Chet

C Timme



bG Harris

bF Watson

bC Kessler



If that happens we will have a big man rotation like 2017 where the big three get tons of minutes rotating in for each other. We’d likely have Chet and Kessler leave in the first round and potentially Timme too. Chet likes to play as a positionless wing and he’d get that chance at times. Watson could help us by dropping a little weight and trying for minutes at both forwards spots (and Chet would really be the SF to stretch opposing defenses with Watson the SF on defense). Dom would be playing 25 mpg as the backup at both guard spots.



But who knows who comes back. Ayayi could pull a Kispert and show up for another season. But if Kessler comes to GU he is such a great fit that he will play 25+ per game even if Timme and Chet are there.



Nembhard 31 mpg (leaving for NBA after 2022)

Sallis 28 mpg (NBA)

Harris 20 mpg



Strawther 20 mpg

Watson 16 mpg



Timme 27 mpg (NBA?)

Chet 27 mpg (NBA)

Kessler 26 mpg (NBA)



5 mpg for bench guys to develop.



Any team ever have three bigs drafted in the the first round the same year?