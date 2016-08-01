Thread: 2021-22 Projected Starting Rotation Guesses

Results 1 to 15 of 15

2021-22 Projected Starting Rotation Guesses

    Some will say this is too soon— totally get that.

    One way I will cope with last nights loss and sadness is looking forward to the amazingly bright future and the reloading project that Few seems to have put in place at GU. Heck, Vegas opened up the zags as 5-1 title favorites for next year. That is nuts considering we still have not won one yet.

    What are your guesses for the rotation and what are you looking forward to? Here is what I think:

    PG: Andrew Nembhard— really hope he returns. Think he should. Rough title game but I’ll take the sample I saw for most all of the year as the potential Andrew can offer as our PG leader next season.

    SG: Hunter Sallis- do I expect him to be Jalen Suggs? No. Jalen was truly SPECIAL. One of a kind. Had that winners mentality and toughness that aren’t in many freshman. I do think as a top 10 kid himself, Hunter will provide tons of excitement. Athleticism, scoring ability, ability to defend. Can’t wait to see him suit up.

    SF: Julian Strawther- some may go Watty here, but I think he will be a spark off the bench. Julian I see primed for a huge step up next season. Dude comes in for one minute yesterday and knocks down a 3. What was he in the tournament from 3? 4/5? Dude is a scorer... 30 ppg in high school. I see him taking that soph jump we have so often seen from zags

    PF: Chet Holmgren- unicorn Chet. Going to be a joy to see him as a zag. Will help our interior defense we really missed last night, can help our rebounding on his size and arm length alone and is a freakish scorer too. Does it all. Won’t be jalen in terms of his game, but he is number 1 for a reason. A generational talent.

    C: Drew Timme- if he comes back, Drew is my pick for preseason National player of the year. Continue to get stronger, develop your outside shot, and wow! He will be an unstoppable force next year. Having Chet, Kaden and hopefully one other guy , Drew will not have to focus so much on his basket defense or rebounding, and just be the 22 ppg scorer he will be next year. The leader on next years team with Nemby... praying we see another year from Drew.

    Subs: our bench will be outstanding. The depth we seemed to be missing this year at times will be loaded next year.

    Harris: Some may have him as a starter, but I don’t see Sallis a top 10 kid not starting. Maybe he starts as a 3 guard lineup over Julian... however, I expect Dom to shake off the freshman rust. He is too quick, too athletic, too shifty to not be better than he showed in limited minutes. I expect a big soph jump from him too and to be a key scorer off the bench.

    Watson: I saw some good things from Anton this year. Over a year now removed from the shoulder injury, I think next year we see the player projected as an NBA first rounder last season. Athletic, he will add muscle and gain more confidence in his jumper. Off the bench Watson will be the Swiss Army knife that helps this team stay atop cbb.

    Kessler: here is an IF, because who knows if he will be here if Chet and timme arrive. I imagine he wants to start, and I can’t see the zags doing that with Chet and timme. Just too slow on the perimter in marquee games. Maybe I’m wrong though. If Kessler comes and those two are also here, it will be the best front line GU has ever had. And that’s saying lots. Walker will be an NBA player and showed flashes this year of being an AA type stud. Really hope he comes here and wants to develop. If he does, watch out.

    Grad Transfer Guard: really hope Cook stays, but I don’t see it. Without him, and with just nemby, Harris and Sallis as ball handlers, this team needs another guy to handle and distribute. I am hoping with the open season transfer portal, Few can get a leader who wants to win a national championship and can be a reliable steady force off the bench.

    Ben Gregg: funny watching Gregg in warmups in Indy. Dude is so smooth with his jumper. It is effortless. I saw a few positive flashes from him this year. I see him eventually being a Tillie type. He will only get better and could provide a few minutes in non garbage time next year.

    Kaden Perry and Fanbo- not sure yet if Fanbo will reclassify but I am super high on him. 6’9, lefty, high IQ, athletic, great passer, can shoot the 3 and drive— future NBA player. Kaden perry is BC-Light and I think we will be treated to some highlight plays even in his freshman year. He will provide a spark off the bench and give us toughness, rebounding and athleticism next season. Team will be loaded up front so not sure how much time he gets as a fresh.

    Ballo- wishing him well. Hopefully he can get in better shape to compete at this level. I saw him in warmups in Indy miss 4 dunks with no one guarding him. He just couldn’t jump high enough. Really hope he attacks this off-season like he is fighting for his position at GU. If he does, and the potential comes out like we saw at the Fiba tourney, he could surprise.

    Marty and Pavel— both are solid players that are good to have on the team. Do we have enough room in the inn?

    What are your thoughts? I apologize in advance for the “too soon” crowd and do get it. Again—- it’s my only way to cope.

    Mods— please feel free to change this to Rotation Guesses since I got carried away and talked about the whole team
    Love your starters. But we need to develop 6-9. Lots of iffys there.
    Agree with Jazz and your starters. This is a very good team IMO.

    Harris is also a given along with Watson. Development needed across the board there and it will come. If we can get Ballo and Gregg into the mix as heavy minute contributors - that makes a 9 man rotation with 4 bigs. If my memory serves me right - the biggest rotation Few has ever used was 9. He usually sticks with 8. This year was 7.

    If Kessler comes in - then I think Ballo may move on. I think both Marty and Pavel do move on after this season. We'll see.
    I hope Ballo had his eyes open last night. He could see what his potential can be. If he can can bang in the middle and power out other bigs he will have a role.
    Quote Originally Posted by Sarenyon View Post
    Agree with Jazz and your starters. This is a very good team IMO.

    Harris is also a given along with Watson. Development needed across the board there and it will come. If we can get Ballo and Gregg into the mix as heavy minute contributors - that makes a 9 man rotation with 4 bigs. If my memory serves me right - the biggest rotation Few has ever used was 9. He usually sticks with 8. This year was 7.

    If Kessler comes in - then I think Ballo may move on. I think both Marty and Pavel do move on after this season. We'll see.
    Ben needs to hit the weight room...hard.

    I'm hoping that Drew gets constructive feedback from the NBA draft camp, such as put on 10-15 pounds of muscle and develop the 3 point shot. OTOH, he has moved up in the mock drafts, and he can develop while getting paid in the NBA...if he's a first rounder.

    Zags need to hit the ground running, I expect Few to continue adding nonconference games against elite opponents, with just a couple of cupcakes. Season ticket holders deserve several high profile home games, after the huge contributions they've made.
    Quote Originally Posted by Sarenyon View Post
    If Kessler comes in - then I think Ballo may move on. I think both Marty and Pavel do move on after this season. We'll see.
    It’ll be interesting. Kessler right now and potentially I see as wayyy better than Ballo. Depends on what you think of the humane, shipping in shipping out ordeal of cbb. Does walker come though if timme is back?
    I really hope we can nab Walker Kessler and Chet. Another guard transfer with experience will be nice. Hard to say on the impact of Harris and Strawther yet. Very small sample size to go off of. I'm hopeful that we will be adding some rim protection with Perry and Chet (Fingers Crossed). It was apparent against Baylor where we were exposed.
    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    It’ll be interesting. Kessler right now and potentially I see as wayyy better than Ballo. Depends on what you think of the humane, shipping in shipping out ordeal of cbb. Does walker come though if timme is back?
    Timme is a stud, but not NBA ready. If that's what he wants he needs to develop a face up game and be able to stretch out to the 3.
    We desperately need another productive big. Before the season started we expected somewhat good play from Ballo. It didn't happen. The same goes for Watson. At times he was great on defense, but that's about it. Inexplicably Watson would disappear in games. Can't figure out why. Don't know if Ballo will ever be a prime time player for the Zags. The fella needs a lot of work this off season. I hope he is up for the task.
    This thread so far is assuming Joel is gone. Is that certain? Im seeing him mocked in the mid 2nd round mostly . He is 21 YO and still developing. He could raise his profile as lead guard with GU for one more year.

    Quote Originally Posted by HenneZag View Post
    I really hope we can nab Walker Kessler and Chet. Another guard transfer with experience will be nice. Hard to say on the impact of Harris and Strawther yet. Very small sample size to go off of. I'm hopeful that we will be adding some rim protection with Perry and Chet (Fingers Crossed). It was apparent against Baylor where we were exposed.
    PG Nembhard
    SG Sallis
    SF Strawther/Chet
    PF Chet
    C Timme

    bG Harris
    bF Watson
    bC Kessler

    If that happens we will have a big man rotation like 2017 where the big three get tons of minutes rotating in for each other. Wed likely have Chet and Kessler leave in the first round and potentially Timme too. Chet likes to play as a positionless wing and hed get that chance at times. Watson could help us by dropping a little weight and trying for minutes at both forwards spots (and Chet would really be the SF to stretch opposing defenses with Watson the SF on defense). Dom would be playing 25 mpg as the backup at both guard spots.

    But who knows who comes back. Ayayi could pull a Kispert and show up for another season. But if Kessler comes to GU he is such a great fit that he will play 25+ per game even if Timme and Chet are there.

    Nembhard 31 mpg (leaving for NBA after 2022)
    Sallis 28 mpg (NBA)
    Harris 20 mpg

    Strawther 20 mpg
    Watson 16 mpg

    Timme 27 mpg (NBA?)
    Chet 27 mpg (NBA)
    Kessler 26 mpg (NBA)

    5 mpg for bench guys to develop.

    Any team ever have three bigs drafted in the the first round the same year?
    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    This thread so far is assuming Joel is gone. Is that certain? I’m seeing him mocked in the mid 2nd round mostly . He is 21 YO and still developing. He could raise his profile as lead guard with GU for one more year.

    ZZ
    Do agree he won’t be a first rounder. However, most in the know on this board and people projecting next years zags roster in their early top 25, have Joel as gone. Something tells me these people know something I don’t based on conversations and intel. Hope he’s back... yesterday was a tough game to go out on. Never really could get going.
    If they come back, Nembho and Timme will start. After that it's a crapshoot IMO. Strawther, Harris and Sallis will see significant minutes as will Gregg. Holmgren (if he comes) will be sensational if he proves to be durable enough for the college game. Watson will see reserve time. That is 8 players.

    I have no opinion on Perry or Fanbo.

    Ballo has to improve his conditioning to see the court in significant minutes.

    Marty and Pavel will struggle some more to see the court.

    Kessler is a big if, but will play if he comes.

    I see an 8 or 9 man rotation
    Quote Originally Posted by mgadfly View Post
    PG Nembhard
    SG Sallis
    SF Strawther/Chet
    PF Chet
    C Timme

    bG Harris
    bF Watson
    bC Kessler

    If that happens we will have a big man rotation like 2017 where the big three get tons of minutes rotating in for each other. We’d likely have Chet and Kessler leave in the first round and potentially Timme too. Chet likes to play as a positionless wing and he’d get that chance at times. Watson could help us by dropping a little weight and trying for minutes at both forwards spots (and Chet would really be the SF to stretch opposing defenses with Watson the SF on defense). Dom would be playing 25 mpg as the backup at both guard spots.

    But who knows who comes back. Ayayi could pull a Kispert and show up for another season. But if Kessler comes to GU he is such a great fit that he will play 25+ per game even if Timme and Chet are there.

    Nembhard 31 mpg (leaving for NBA after 2022)
    Sallis 28 mpg (NBA)
    Harris 20 mpg

    Strawther 20 mpg
    Watson 16 mpg

    Timme 27 mpg (NBA?)
    Chet 27 mpg (NBA)
    Kessler 26 mpg (NBA)

    5 mpg for bench guys to develop.

    Any team ever have three bigs drafted in the the first round the same year?
    I think some of those Kentucky teams where like bench dudes such as Daniel Horton who played 5 minutes a game was drafted in the first based on potential
    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    If they come back, Nembho and Timme will start. After that it's a crapshoot IMO. Strawther, Harris and Sallis will see significant minutes as will Gregg. Holmgren (if he comes) will be sensational if he proves to be durable enough for the college game. Watson will see reserve time. That is 8 players.

    I have no opinion on Perry or Fanbo.

    Ballo has to improve his conditioning to see the court in significant minutes.

    Marty and Pavel will struggle some more to see the court.

    Kessler is a big if, but will play if he comes.

    I see an 8 or 9 man rotation
    I see Chet as a 3 or a 4, if he comes. He's a unique talent that must be handled with care. He'll be an 18 or 19 YO playing against guys that are 3-4 years older, a huge difference as we've seen with Oumar.
