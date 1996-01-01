The 2021 Zag team and March Madness
My feelings the Day After. They are always very important to me in analyzing how I feel. I feel really good this morning. Not Great of course, but really good. I really love this 2021 team and am so grateful to them for all the joy that they gave me over this very unusual season. 2021 will always be remembered as the Corvid year and March Madness as the Covid Tournament. But Gonzaga gave us all a reason to be happy and to feel good during this really really rough year. So I am just so full of gratitude to them.
I will never remember this season as a National Championship that slipped away at the end. I'll remember it as a team that was almost perfect, and who played great and thrilling in the NCAA National Tournament. I'll always remember the great game against UCLA. We all will. And I feel the same way about beating USC. USC was having a great tournament, just as Baylor was, and many people wondered if the Zags could handle THEIR defense, which dominated other teams just as Baylor's had. And we did to them what Baylor did to us. We crushed them. And then one of the greatest all time Zag games against UCLA. And JALEN SUGGS GAME ENDING THREE. It's a shot that'll go down as one of the greatest of all time in March Madness. You know me. I'm someone who's always trying to find the goodness in all things. And there is just so much in this team. And I LOVE beating PAC 10 (OR YEAH now it's Pac 12), and I'm glad it all worked out that we got to beat two of their best this year.
I'll not let one game ruin the joy I have from watching such beautiful basketball all year long. The way they could pass and cut and dribble that ball will never be forgotten, nor underappreciated. For me it was basketball at it's best. Nor I will I forget the sense of TEAM and brotherhood that this team had. That too is what, not only basketball, but all sports, is really about. And this team put that wonderful quality on display all season long. The played Zag basektball to it's highest level.
And I will never forget the individual players and all that joy they gave me. Timme was unstoppable and so creative with his moves, and he could handle the ball like a guard. Kispert for his Ninja shooting most of the season, and you know that I just love those 3 point shots. And Suggs for all that he is. One of the All-Time best guards ever at GU. And he was only a Freshman. Could he possibly come back next year. Now that's a good thought. He is one of the toughest players I've ever seen, and such a great kid. And Ayayi who was Mr Smooth all year long, and at times was the best player on the court. He could do it all, and when it was needed he was always there to give it.
Although He and Nembhard were not the stars, they really made this team what it was, and the team would not have been this great without them. Nembhard was the magician to me. He could work magic with what he knew how to do with a basketball. I love how he ran this offense. And Cook and Watson were really great subs in most games. I appreciated them all season long. There were games we would have lost without them and how they played.
So this season closes with nothing but joy and appreciation in my heart for this team. I will spend a lot of time over the rest of 2021 thinking about this team. They were that good. I just don't want to let them go. I love basketball so much, and I loved how this team played the game. I will see their brillance in my minds eye for a long, long time. Thank you to Mark Few, all the coaches and Ad Mins, and all the team. You ARE great. Hold that inside of you for the rest of your lives.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!