Thread: Monday Morning Quarterback Thread

  Today, 04:56 AM #1
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    Default Monday Morning Quarterback Thread

    So the sun still rose and hopefully everyone has had a little time to sleep on it and start thinking about next year.

    This thread is for all the hot takes, insights, observations, critiques and hind sights. Don't be obtuse. If you post something controversial expect to get criticized, don't just keep posting it multiple times in an attempt to your point across.

    My thought this morning: this was the first game this season where I thought we missed Filip. I know he has his detractors in this group, but a potential NBA first rounder at the five would not have hurt.

    ps. and I one-starred it just to take care that
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Foo Time
  Today, 05:14 AM #2
    strikenowhere
    Default

    I would feel a bit better this morning if the game had been close; I felt a helluva lot better the day after the 2017 game. Getting punched in the mouth right out of the gate was my worst fear. I hate that the season ended this way and that these kids, who otherwise had a tremendous season, now just become another footnote in history. Coach Few and the rest of the staff deserve better as well - knowing all the work that has been put in over the last 20+ years its maddening that he still doesn't have a championship.

    The worst feeling, though, was seeing my 9-year old son trying to process what was happening and I was just crushed seeing his reactions. Eventually I had to turn the game off because it was too much for him. I know it is a teachable moment and that there are several life lessons he can hopefully take away from this, but it is still gut-wrenching.
  Today, 05:15 AM #3
    CarolinaZagFan
    CarolinaZagFan
    Default

    I just think Grant nailed it in the first half when talking about how drained they still were nearly a week later in the Final Four after Laettner’s shot in 92. The Zags looked like they were moving in slow motion. Didn’t look like the same team I watched all year. Just got dominated on the post. Suggs was the only one that showed up last night. Anxious to see who comes back for redemption next year. Watching Timme talking to the team after the game, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t return.
    "There is always some kid who may be seeing me for the first time. I owe him my best."--Joe DiMaggio
  Today, 05:19 AM #4
    Chicken Ball
    Default

    I dont suppose this is controversial or even very insightful, but it would be difficult to win against almost anyone with a 22-38 rebounding deficit, let alone against a team like Baylor. We knew coming in they were great on the offensive boards, but they really dominated. That led to 18 more shots for Baylor, including a ton of threes. Our 2pt efficiency just wasnt going to be able to overcome that.


  Today, 05:23 AM #5
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast
    Default

    A blinding glimpse of the obvious no doubt, but there are any number of highly skilled teams we can (and did) beat this season without bringing our A game.

    Baylor last night was not one of them. Baylor against Iowa State, or in their loss to Kansas? Sure. But not last night.

    I mostly feel bad for the kids. Tough way to end a magnificent season.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
  Today, 05:28 AM #6
    HenneZag
    HenneZag
    Default

    I'm just upset on the way we went out. Hats off to Baylor they outclassed us on every faucet of the game. This was the type of game we needed a Brandon Clarke and rim protection. Our 3 pt shooting was atrocious but we can't win a game against a team like Baylor with turnovers and lack of rebounding. It just sucks to be in that spotlight and have a game like that. If we lost playing like I thought we would I could handle that.
    America's Team!
  Today, 05:29 AM #7
    sheps001
    Default

    It was not meant to be. Just looking at them physically compared to us was like looking at Men v Boys. They were just more physically mature if you will, bigger. And we had no help for Timme in the middle. We needed another big big to help him out and Watson is too young and immature physically, Ballo and Zahkarov haven't panned out and this indicates Few's shortcoming as a recruiter (surprise). It might have been better for him to get a guard and a big on the transfer portal and this may have helped. Also Greg is too young. Not like other years and this hurt us. Also too, we were a bit flat and this was to be expected after such an exciting game against UCLA and the energy expended in trying to maintain a perfect season. So lets enjoy it and look forward to the future. Just my two cents. Go Zags!
  Today, 05:29 AM #8
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    Rebounding hasn’t been been an issue all year. Our guards clean up well. And it wasn’t just rebounds in the traditional sense, but loose balls and and odd bounces. We were a step behind. I wonder if it was tired legs or a hangover effect from the UCLA game.
  Today, 05:31 AM #9
    Sarenyon
    Sarenyon
    Default

    Baylor had 3 BIG guys there at the Center. Timme could individually out footwork any of them, but they were able to be uber physical in their play style as they had 15 fouls to give and not much of a drop off between them. If Ballo had turned out how many of us hoped, maybe we could of used him to get some traction, but he didn't.

    The F4 games Baylor was back up to and beyond their averages on 3 point shooting - we could not expect to get back into that game trading 2 points for 3... we just could not get stops.

    Corey did not have a great tournament. He is a great leader and competitor - showed those skills in spades, but his 3 point shot was not on (much due to being guarded at a high level) and his occasional D lapses and rebounding lapses while playing the 4, not his position!

    Our small ball line-up just could not hang with the toughness of these Bears. I think without COVID pause in early Feb - they 'may' have been undefeated as well.

    Finally, that game against UCLA, an absolute classic! But, it took a bunch of energy and emotion from our guys... (seemed Andrew and Joel were the most dazed / taken out... but that's my perception) hard to refocus, no matter the situation.

    So proud of our guys. Just not our night and this is a tough, tough Baylor team that deserved that win last night. If we got to play again - who knows.
    GO ZAGS!!!
  Today, 05:36 AM #10
    Ladyzag12
    Default

    It was just a rough and sad game. Them getting so hot early on and killing us on the boards really sucked the wind out of our sails on what could have been a competitive game. Im not sure how many we would win out of 10 vs Baylor, but we were definitely the two best teams in the country and I at least wish we got to see Gonzaga play their best game to at least give them more of a sense of pride in the team's final game of the season.
  Today, 05:47 AM #11
    scott257
    scott257
    Default

    When we lose these tournament games, the common thread is that we are out-toughed. I am certainly not the one to criticize because this team out played every team they faced this year with the exception of Baylor but I firmly believe our size and physicality was an issue when it came to rebounding last night. Now here is my criticism/question, why in the world did we not have depth behind Timme? It may be convenient for Mark to keep the rotation short but from my perspective, that hurt us against both UCLA and Baylor. Having two seven footers that seemingly weren’t anymore than chair warmers is a player development issue that rests firmly on the shoulders of the coaching staff.
