Thread: Monday Morning Quarterback Thread

I just think Grant nailed it in the first half when talking about how drained they still were nearly a week later in the Final Four after Laettner’s shot in 92. The Zags looked like they were moving in slow motion. Didn’t look like the same team I watched all year. Just got dominated on the post. Suggs was the only one that showed up last night. Anxious to see who comes back for redemption next year. Watching Timme talking to the team after the game, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t return.
"There is always some kid who may be seeing me for the first time. I owe him my best."--Joe DiMaggio