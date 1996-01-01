Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Thank You Corey Kispert

    Default Thank You Corey Kispert

    An all time great Zag.
    Default

    Great dude. Well spoken in the post game presser.
    Default

    Thank you for this. We'll miss you Corey.
    Thank you for this. We'll miss you Corey.
    Default

    Corey, you are a great Zag. The best is yet to come for you. Thanks for your blood, sweat and tears.
    Default

    Thank you for being a great Zag and leader for the young players this season. Best of luck in the Association.

    ZZ
    Default

    This is just incredible: https://twitter.com/OssoKXLY/status/...848960/video/1

    So proud of this team and this just makes me prouder!
    Default

    I knew it be Corey who handled the post game. You couldn’t ask for a better representative of the program. He handled that press conference with such grace.
    Default

    I thought he had some great words of wisdom about life in one of the last questions of his post game presser. Thanks for the ride in your four years Corey!!
    Default

    Truly the type of kid that makes college sports great. What a class act!
    Default

    The shot on court with about minute left of Suggs crying into his shoulder got me. What a veteran leader and class act. He will be sorely missed, what a great Zag.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SwainZag View Post
    The shot on court with about minute left of Suggs crying into his shoulder got me. What a veteran leader and class act. He will be sorely missed, what a great Zag.
    +1000

    Class act all the way....that kid won ALOT of games. Best of luck to him. Loved watching him play.
