Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: Gonzaga vs. Oregon State

Zags Fall at #20 Oregon State

Oregon State (21-6) opened the game with a two-run first inning to take the early lead, but Gonzaga responded in the top of the second with three runs of its own. Tyler Rando reached with a single to center and advanced to second after Jack Machtolf was hit by a pitch. Both Rando and Machtolf advanced following a wild pitch from OSU's RHP Will Frisch. Mason Marenco loaded the bases off a walk.Ryan Sullivan, the next Zag to bat, struck out swinging but reached on a passed ball while Rando went home for the first Zag score. Then, Ernie Yake singled to right field, sending both Marenco and Machtolf home for two RBI and the early 3-2 lead.OSU tied things up with a run in the bottom of the second, and took the lead with a sacrifice fly from Andy Armstrong to send Ryan Ober home after Ober reached on a double to center field and advance to third off a single from Jacob Melton.The Zags were scoreless the next six innings while OSU drove in runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to cement the 11-3 victory.while RHP Jack Washburn (3-0, 2.16 ERA, 24 K's) will be on the mound for the Beavers. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information.