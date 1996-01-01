Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: Gonzaga vs. Oregon State

Zags Fall at #20 Oregon State
Oregon State 11 - Gonzaga 3 Box Score Link
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Gonzaga baseball team fell 11-3 at No. 20 Oregon State Monday evening at Goss Stadium and Coleman Field in Corvallis, Ore. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Bulldogs.
Oregon State (21-6) opened the game with a two-run first inning to take the early lead, but Gonzaga responded in the top of the second with three runs of its own. Tyler Rando reached with a single to center and advanced to second after Jack Machtolf was hit by a pitch. Both Rando and Machtolf advanced following a wild pitch from OSU's RHP Will Frisch. Mason Marenco loaded the bases off a walk.
Ryan Sullivan, the next Zag to bat, struck out swinging but reached on a passed ball while Rando went home for the first Zag score. Then, Ernie Yake singled to right field, sending both Marenco and Machtolf home for two RBI and the early 3-2 lead.
OSU tied things up with a run in the bottom of the second, and took the lead with a sacrifice fly from Andy Armstrong to send Ryan Ober home after Ober reached on a double to center field and advance to third off a single from Jacob Melton.
The Zags were scoreless the next six innings while OSU drove in runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to cement the 11-3 victory.
"Not the effort we were looking for tonight," Head Coach Mark Machtolf said. "We weren't very competitive on the mound, and I thought we gave away too many bats offensively. I look forward to our group's response tomorrow. We will come out ready to battle."
Gonzaga concludes the two-game series Tuesday, April 6. RHP Nico Zeglin (2-1, 7.36 ERA, 19 K's) will get the start for the Zags
while RHP Jack Washburn (3-0, 2.16 ERA, 24 K's) will be on the mound for the Beavers. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information.