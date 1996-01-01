-
I believe that Ballo saw what is possible and what is expected of him.
His choice will be to hit the gym, convert all baby fat to muscle, learn to jump higher, be stronger...or transfer (sad to say as I really pull for him).
Watson will come back improved, Gregg will have the summer to work with the team and add some bulk, Perry will assist with the rebounding as well, along with Walker transferring in, and hopefully Holmgren picks the Zags.
That gives the Zags a big man lineup of 7, including Timme. I expect him to come back a little stronger too, with fire in his eyes.
The signing of the two 7'ers that just haven't really panned out is what largely caused the problems last night, at least on rebounding.
Baylor came out and hit 5 straight 3's. Hats off to them. After that, their 3 production came back to earth. Normal 3's from them and rebounding by the Zags, and it would have been a different game, in my opinion.
