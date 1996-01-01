Results 1 to 14 of 14

Thread: Gonzaga vs Bayler Post Game thoughts and analysis

  1. Today, 08:18 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,584

    Thumbs up Gonzaga vs Bayler Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 70
    Baylor 86

    Congratulations to Baylor and Coach Scot Drew for a completely dominating vicotry over Gonzaga. The game was NEVER close from beginning to end. The Zags were unable to do anything offensively due to the pressure defense of Butler. I new how good Baylor was on defense, and how tough they are. I was anxious to see how Gonzaga would respond against a tough Defense like Baylor plays. Well I found out. But to me it wasn't having a poor offense that caused defeat for Gonzaga. It was lack of toughness. Baylor was clearly the tougher team. They dominated us on the board as they got 16 offensive rebounds vs us, yes 16. And they dominated us in steals,

    While our offense was good, we shot 51% and Baylor shot only 44%. Well you might aske, IF we shot better than them how did we lose by 16? One reason was they made 10 threes and we made 5. There is ten points right there. The other reason is that Baylor shot the ball 67 times making 30. Gonzaga only made only 25 shots. That was a result of offensive boards and steals. Gonzaga only made 5 out of 17 from the 3 point line. Our shooters were not only, partly due to good defense by Baylor but also partly due to the fact that we did not shoot well from the 3 point line.

    I thought Suggs was awesome as usual scoring 22 points. IMO he was the only Zag who played up to his pot

    ential. Not sure why that happened. But it showed me who is going to be a good NBA player at this point of their career. Baylor plays the kind of defense players will see in the NBA.

    I want to say a big thanks to Gonzaga for a great year and a great tournament with many, many great memories that will last me a life time. There is no shame in finishing 2nd. Yes it was not a good way to end the season. But let's not forget all the good memories this team gave us.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:20 PM #2
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,190

    Default

    Love you, bornie...what do we do now until November?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:24 PM #3
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,511

    Default

    The pain absolutely sucks right now, but how could I forget the amount of joy this team has brought me this year? I can't. Such a tough way to end the season-- and I know the guys feel worse than me, but 31-1 is a season to be proud of.

    Really going to miss Suggs. He continued to show tonight that the hype was real. He definitely improved his stock this March, while unfortunately some hurt their stock a little.

    Hopefully Timme, Nembhard return, while we get Chet and Walker on board along with Hunter. I think Julian will make a huge jump next season.

    The most annoying part will be the national media who will quickly jump to call this team frauds and look at GU as the "always the bridesmaid" team. I for one wont be paying attention to the national media for a few weeks.

    Congrats to Joel and Corey on fantastic careers. Thanks Aaron for coming on board for a season and providing a spark.

    Once a Zag, always a zag.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:27 PM #4
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,190

    Default

    The most annoying part will be the national media who will quickly jump to call this team frauds and look at GU as the "always the bridesmaid" team.
    About the only response I can think of (which doesn't use a barrage of in your face expletives) is "that's intellectual laziness of the highest order...you must be a Kentucky fan."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:30 PM #5
    ZagaZags's Avatar
    ZagaZags
    ZagaZags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    San Diego, Ca.
    Posts
    7,892

    Default

    Press Conference: Gonzaga vs. Baylor Postgame - 2021 NCAA Tournament.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:36 PM #6
    Unbiased
    Unbiased is offline Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    333

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Gonzaga 70
    Baylor 86

    Congratulations to Baylor and Coach Scot Drew for a completely dominating vicotry over Gonzaga. The game was NEVER close from beginning to end. The Zags were unable to do anything offensively due to the pressure defense of Butler. I new how good Baylor was on defense, and how tough they are. I was anxious to see how Gonzaga would respond against a tough Defense like Baylor plays. Well I found out. But to me it wasn't having a poor offense that caused defeat for Gonzaga. It was lack of toughness. Baylor was clearly the tougher team. They dominated us on the board as they got 16 offensive rebounds vs us, yes 16. And they dominated us in steals,

    While our offense was good, we shot 51% and Baylor shot only 44%. Well you might aske, IF we shot better than them how did we lose by 16? One reason was they made 10 threes and we made 5. There is ten points right there. The other reason is that Baylor shot the ball 67 times making 30. Gonzaga only made only 25 shots. That was a result of offensive boards and steals. Gonzaga only made 5 out of 17 from the 3 point line. Our shooters were not only, partly due to good defense by Baylor but also partly due to the fact that we did not shoot well from the 3 point line.

    I thought Suggs was awesome as usual scoring 22 points. IMO he was the only Zag who played up to his pot

    ential. Not sure why that happened. But it showed me who is going to be a good NBA player at this point of their career. Baylor plays the kind of defense players will see in the NBA.

    I want to say a big thanks to Gonzaga for a great year and a great tournament with many, many great memories that will last me a life time. There is no shame in finishing 2nd. Yes it was not a good way to end the season. But let's not forget all the good memories this team gave us.

    Go Zags!
    All your observations are spot on, Reborn. Except they made 15 more points from their three point shooting.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:37 PM #7
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,970

    Default

    I haven't see media call GU Frauds..... that would be stupid to the nth! We got knock off our game early and Baylor was superior this night.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:41 PM #8
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,511

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    I haven't see media call GU Frauds..... that would be stupid to the nth! We got knock off our game early and Baylor was superior this night.
    I trust you on that.. i just wont be surprised if it is coming.. especially from some of the knuckleheads who watch CBB one month a year.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 09:00 PM #9
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,678

    Default

    We weren’t ready. Was it coaching or hangover from UCLA? Few stopped the bleeding for awhile with the zone but it didn't last

    I thought we would have an advantage with the Timme matchup and he got dominated. 12 points, 5 TO, 4 fouls and gave up a ton of offensive rebounds to smaller Baylor players. Worst I’ve seen him look all year. Feel bad for him since he has been so consistent for us.

    Kispert never looked comfortable. You could see his confidence was flagging in the second half when he rose up for the 3, bailed out, came down and then double dribbled. Then passed up the next 3 as well. He can't be happy with his last 3 games of a great career shooting 17-44 (38%) and 7-25 (28%) from 3. We weren't going to beat BU without the old Corey matching their 3 point shooting.

    In the end, Baylor hit the court like they were shot out of a cannon and we had the same look in our eyes that USC did when we blitzed them in the S16. Sucks for us but Baylor was much, much better tonight..

    At least nobody is b*tching about the refs this time.

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 09:08 PM #10
    TimberZag's Avatar
    TimberZag
    TimberZag is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Olympia, WA
    Posts
    86

    Default

    I honestly feel like it was covid vs steroids. Nothing looked right. For real...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 09:09 PM #11
    zagfan1
    zagfan1 is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    377

    Default

    I second that. We came out flat and Baylor brought the energy. The lack of rebounds and the Bears three point shooting crushed us. Just tough to swallow because this was our best shot so far of winning a championship. Personally didn’t care if we were undefeated or not. So the pinnacle moment still waits for another year and another great GU team.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 09:13 PM #12
    ZagaZags's Avatar
    ZagaZags
    ZagaZags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    San Diego, Ca.
    Posts
    7,892

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    I trust you on that.. i just wont be surprised if it is coming.. especially from some of the knuckleheads who watch CBB one month a year.
    Skip Bayless will be on fire tomorrow. I dislike that guy.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 09:21 PM #13
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,881

    Default

    If you go looking for the haters, they'll be there for you, so make a decision whether you want to expose yourself to that. Tonight was all about mental preparedness for the game. We looked like a team that had no business being called a generational team about to be compared to the greatest teams of all time. Against a really great Baylor team, the entire team had to put together stops and not turn the ball over, and we were incapable of both. You can't point to one player that disappointed because honestly it was all of them. Maybe it was Baylor's defense, but the GU team i watched tonight wasn't passing, playing, or doing anything that i was used to seeing all season. Credit Baylor I guess.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 09:52 PM #14
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,605

    Default

    tho blown away by this loss, my takeaways are:

    justice - they were the better team tonight, can't blame it on luck or officiating

    The East Coast will use this as ammo that you can't win a nat'l championship unless you are in a power conference, and that too much of zags great stats come from playing in the WCC

    Hope that chet holmgren and other top recruits will choose GU because they think they can play for a Nat'l Championship team from a mid-major conference

    Wish that Jalen would tell Chet come to the zags, I will stay another year, and we will grab a Natty together next season

    Hope I am wrong in thinking Suggs started out with too much hero ball on his mind. Even if that is wrong, i do think he still has a lot to learn about keeping other options in mind when crashing into 2 or 3 defenders deep in the paint, from point guards like NWGoss, delavedova, and john stockton as examples of how to remain careful and crafty when driving into the paint

    above all, i am a zag fan in my blood and take losses like this as part of life, many great teams lost two national championships while on their way to being great programs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules