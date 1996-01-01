Thread: Gonzaga vs Bayler Post Game thoughts and analysis

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

Congratulations to Baylor and Coach Scot Drew for a completely dominating vicotry over Gonzaga. The game was NEVER close from beginning to end. The Zags were unable to do anything offensively due to the pressure defense of Butler. I new how good Baylor was on defense, and how tough they are. I was anxious to see how Gonzaga would respond against a tough Defense like Baylor plays. Well I found out. But to me it wasn't having a poor offense that caused defeat for Gonzaga. It was lack of toughness. Baylor was clearly the tougher team. They dominated us on the board as they got 16 offensive rebounds vs us, yes 16. And they dominated us in steals,



While our offense was good, we shot 51% and Baylor shot only 44%. Well you might aske, IF we shot better than them how did we lose by 16? One reason was they made 10 threes and we made 5. There is ten points right there. The other reason is that Baylor shot the ball 67 times making 30. Gonzaga only made only 25 shots. That was a result of offensive boards and steals. Gonzaga only made 5 out of 17 from the 3 point line. Our shooters were not only, partly due to good defense by Baylor but also partly due to the fact that we did not shoot well from the 3 point line.



I thought Suggs was awesome as usual scoring 22 points. IMO he was the only Zag who played up to his pot



ential. Not sure why that happened. But it showed me who is going to be a good NBA player at this point of their career. Baylor plays the kind of defense players will see in the NBA.



I want to say a big thanks to Gonzaga for a great year and a great tournament with many, many great memories that will last me a life time. There is no shame in finishing 2nd. Yes it was not a good way to end the season. But let's not forget all the good memories this team gave us.



Go Zags!