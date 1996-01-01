Thread: 420

No. Not that 420.
Tonight, Gonzaga's Men's basketball team lost for the 420th time since I arrived on campus as a freshman and started following Zag hoops. Since that day, I've known every score, and during the season, I have always known GU's record and place in the standings.
Gonzaga University, and it's Men's basketball program has been an incredible source of pride for me, Mrs. GoZags, my classmates, my GU friends and legions of die hards who've joined us on this journey.
Over the course of 48 seasons, I've seen some tremendous wins, and some difficult losses.
The one thing that always holds true, in victory and defeat, is the class our program displays -- on and off the court. nd this year's group of guys has been incredibly special and I will remember them (and their accomplishments
One thing has held true for every one of Gonzaga's wins -- and Gonzaga's losses over the years. They were playing an opponent who also desperately wanted to win. There have been nights where the ball has bounced in the Zags' favor -- and nights where it hasn't. Tonight, Baylor was clearly the better team. That being said, this year's group of guys has been incredibly special ... and I will remember them and what they've done for the rest of my life.
The sense of pride I feel for my school, it's accomplishments on and off the court -- simply can't be measured.
A Tip o' the Cap to Baylor, and here's hoping "421" doesn't happen for a loooooong time.
And in the words of our Beloved Fr. Tony ... "To be continued ..." Go Zags