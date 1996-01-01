Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 420

    GoZags
    Default 420

    No. Not that 420.

    Tonight, Gonzaga's Men's basketball team lost for the 420th time since I arrived on campus as a freshman and started following Zag hoops. Since that day, I've known every score, and during the season, I have always known GU's record and place in the standings.

    Gonzaga University, and it's Men's basketball program has been an incredible source of pride for me, Mrs. GoZags, my classmates, my GU friends and legions of die hards who've joined us on this journey.

    Over the course of 48 seasons, I've seen some tremendous wins, and some difficult losses.

    The one thing that always holds true, in victory and defeat, is the class our program displays -- on and off the court. nd this year's group of guys has been incredibly special and I will remember them (and their accomplishments

    One thing has held true for every one of Gonzaga's wins -- and Gonzaga's losses over the years. They were playing an opponent who also desperately wanted to win. There have been nights where the ball has bounced in the Zags' favor -- and nights where it hasn't. Tonight, Baylor was clearly the better team. That being said, this year's group of guys has been incredibly special ... and I will remember them and what they've done for the rest of my life.

    The sense of pride I feel for my school, it's accomplishments on and off the court -- simply can't be measured.

    A Tip o' the Cap to Baylor, and here's hoping "421" doesn't happen for a loooooong time.

    And in the words of our Beloved Fr. Tony ... "To be continued ..." Go Zags


    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    drvenkman05
    Default

    My only pain is for the guys - they gave it everything they had. Proud to call each and every one of them a member of the Gonzaga family. To be continued!
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by drvenkman05 View Post
    My only pain is for the guys - they gave it everything they had. Proud to call each and every one of them a member of the Gonzaga family. To be continued!
    Yeah, Big D was crushed. There's a life lesson in there, but I'll worry about that tomorrow when I pick him up for school
