Thread: Post game radio GU-BU

Hudson: Baylor with national championship hats, dancing around. BU out 9-0, Suggs with 2 quick fouls put GU in a deep, deep hole. GU go their footing at 47-37 and then 58-49, but the Zags couldn't make a play. A blocked shot, a made three, GU got it down to 13, lost the ball out of bounds, couldn't make a free throw. Most every 50-50 ball went to Baylor. Our guys were on the floor looking for a loose ball, Baylor went for an uncontested layup. The Zags just never put anything together. Even the Zags free throw advantage at the half disappeared as the final stats showed GU at 15-21 @ 71% while Baylor finished up at 16-18 @ 89%. GU led in scoring by Suggs with 22, Kispert and Timme 12. Baylor Butler 22, Teague 19, Mitchell 15. Rebounding was terrible 38-22 for Baylor and even though GU had a better field goal percentage, 51% to 45 %, Baylor got up 18 more shots. With that difference you can afford to miss some. Baylor 16 offensive rebounds, GU 5.



Green and Gold confetti falling down on Baylor as GU trailed all night long. They trailed 29-10 when Timme made a couple buckets and the Zags just couldn't get any transition buckets, no rebounds. GU cut it to 38-26, and then had more missed opportunities. 47-32 Baylor, then GU cut it to 47-37. GU just didn't have the opportunities to get out and run. Not many turnovers and not enough rebounds to get out and run. Nembhard cut it to 58-49 but that was as close as they got. Then Timme had a shot blocked by Vital, Baylor out and running then a Flagler three and GU was down by 16 again. GU made a push, but Baylor killed GU from the three point line. A couple missed free throws, then an intentional fouls, Suggs missed a free throw, a TO. GU, it was just an ugly, ugly situation. The Zags make it to the National Championship game for the second time but fall far short.



Few: Hats off to Baylor, they dominated us on both sides of the ball. Addressing the locker room after the game. Time will leave them with a different perspective. It's just been so tough with this covid stuff, I'm just amazed how they handled all this. What I learned about my guys this year is my guys are of the highest character, no fans, testing every day, the desire and the love they had to play together. The positive attitude they had I'll take with me the rest of my life. Suggs-he's a winner and he lost for the first time in college basketball. IN his mind he saw us cutting down the nets. But as time goes by he'll see what an impact he had on this team and what a great teammate he was. Baylofr was just so much more aggressive than we were, we couldn't get anything generated, our backs were to the basket. We gave them catch and shoot threes and they made us pay in a hurry. I never felt like we played with the weight of being undefeated, we played like the aggressor all season and tonight it was them. Look, I've been watching them all year and I knew they were going to be a handful for us. They are just so athletic, and they get up on the rim. I was checked our DER's (defensive efficiency ratings) all game and they were never any good. They (Baylor) were like this the whole weekend. They were hitting on all strides tonight.



What happened to Gonzaga tonight was what GU did to other teams most all year. Tonight maybe GU's best player got his points but no one else really did. Baylor took everyone else out of the game. Timme with 12, only 7 shots, Nembhard 9, Ayayi 8, Baylor just took everyone out of the game. In the stretches where GU had to make the free throws it didn't happen. Every statistical category that mattered Baylor won. With that some GU careers have come to an end. Kispert ends his career with 1563 points and is the career leader at GU with made NCAA tournament 3's. Cook probably gone. Ayayi we just don't know. This is one of the best GU teams of all times, the way they moved the ball, it just sucked for these kids go undefeated to this point and don't get to cut down the nets. That's going to do it for the season. Thanks to you all who thanked me for my little labor of love. I rather enjoyed it and many of you acknowledged your appreciation. Thanks again!



By the way the 70 points GU scored tonight was a season low!