Thread: 2017>>>>this zags team.

  Today, 07:38 PM #1
    Zags11
    Default 2017>>>>this zags team.

    I understand all the amazing records. I do. They were a historic squad. The 2017 squad would beat this zags team and honestly would be a 10-14 point game.
  Today, 07:39 PM #2
    ZagaZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    I understand all the amazing records. I do. They were a historic squad. The 2017 squad would beat this zags team and honestly would be a 10-14 point game.
    I was thinking the same thing. Now I wonder if Gonzaga will ever win a Championship. So hard to get there.
  Today, 07:39 PM #3
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Let's save this thread for another day, shall we?
  Today, 07:40 PM #4
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    I understand all the amazing records. I do. They were a historic squad. The 2017 squad would beat this zags team and honestly would be a 10-14 point game.
    I agree.
  Today, 07:40 PM #5
    Default

    That team got robbed and this team was lost in the championship. Baylor destroyed us.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 07:40 PM #6
    White lightning
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    I understand all the amazing records. I do. They were a historic squad. The 2017 squad would beat this zags team and honestly would be a 10-14 point game.
    And why are you bringing this up now???
  Today, 07:40 PM #7
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    I understand all the amazing records. I do. They were a historic squad. The 2017 squad would beat this zags team and honestly would be a 10-14 point game.
    Not even close. Better at four positions and clearly the bench and Nigel was a hair under Suggs.
  Today, 07:41 PM #8
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Mods, pull this thread before I get banned.
  Today, 07:41 PM #9
    Default

    Always thought this year's team was missing another quality big man other than Timme. Watson isn't there yet, and Ballo may never be ready.

    2017 had Karnowski, Tillie, Collins, and Williams. 2020 had Timme.
  Today, 07:41 PM #10
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Can we at least wait two days bro lol
  Today, 07:42 PM #11
    kitzbuel
    Default

    We’ll open this up later.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
