Thread: 2017>>>>this zags team.

I understand all the amazing records. I do. They were a historic squad. The 2017 squad would beat this zags team and honestly would be a 10-14 point game.
I understand all the amazing records. I do. They were a historic squad. The 2017 squad would beat this zags team and honestly would be a 10-14 point game.
Let's save this thread for another day, shall we?
That team got robbed and this team was lost in the championship. Baylor destroyed us.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Mods, pull this thread before I get banned.
Always thought this year's team was missing another quality big man other than Timme. Watson isn't there yet, and Ballo may never be ready.
2017 had Karnowski, Tillie, Collins, and Williams. 2020 had Timme.
Can we at least wait two days bro lol
We’ll open this up later.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time