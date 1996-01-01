Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: OT - UW Huskies Hire New Wbb Head Coach

    ZagDad84
    From ESPN:
    SEATTLE -- Washington hired Tina Langley as its new women's basketball coach Monday, giving one of the top coaches in Conference USA over the past six seasons her first shot at leading a Power Five program.

    Langley replaces Jody Wynn, who was fired last month after four disappointing seasons in charge of the Huskies.

    "Throughout the search process, Tina stood out as the ideal leader for this program," Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said. "Her commitment to the development of students both on and off the court, combined with her vision for bringing the program back to competing for championships, made her a perfect fit for our culture."

    Langley went 126-61 in six seasons as head coach at Rice. The Owls went 44-4 in conference play over the past three seasons and Langley was named the Conference USA coach of the year in 2019.
    You can read the rest of the article here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...sketball-coach

    While I am not too worried about Midwest, East or Southeast coaching vacancies, CLF has roots in the PNW and California so any P-5 coaching openings in these areas always give me a little anxiety until the position is filled.

    One less open coaching vacancy.

    ZagDad
    seacatfan
    I think it's a good hire? Have to wait and see though. No local ties, hopefully she can quickly make inroads in recruiting. Really, really needs to hit the transfer portal to shore up that roster. And of course I'm already worried about her returning to her SE roots if she gets a chance (although it's possible she turned down both Auburn and Oklahoma before taking this job).
