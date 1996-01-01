Thread: OT - UW Huskies Hire New Wbb Head Coach

-- Washington hired Tina Langley as its new women's basketball coach Monday, giving one of the top coaches in Conference USA over the past six seasons her first shot at leading a Power Five program.Langley replaces Jody Wynn, who was fired last month after four disappointing seasons in charge of the Huskies."Throughout the search process, Tina stood out as the ideal leader for this program," Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said. "Her commitment to the development of students both on and off the court, combined with her vision for bringing the program back to competing for championships, made her a perfect fit for our culture."Langley went 126-61 in six seasons as head coach at Rice. The Owls went 44-4 in conference play over the past three seasons and Langley was named the Conference USA coach of the year in 2019.