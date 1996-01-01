BSB: Alek Jacob Named WCC Pitcher of the Week

Jacob is the third pitcher and fourth Zag to earn weekly WCC honors, joining William Kempner (Pitcher, March 9), Stephen Lund (Player, March 16) and Gabriel Hughes (Pitcher, March 23).The sidearming righty faced an average of only 3.38 batters per inning, holding the Tigers to three total hits.Bradley McVay, Portland; Alex Pham, San Francisco; Bryce Robison, BYU; Conner Thurman, San DiegoApril 5: Alek Jacob, GonzagaMarch 30: Christian Peters, PortlandMarch 23: Gabriel Hughes, GonzagaMarch 16: Conner Thurman, San DiegoMarch 9: William Kempner, GonzagaMarch 2: Carlos Lomeli, Saint Mary'sFebruary 23: Alex Pham, San Francisco