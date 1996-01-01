BSB: Alek Jacob Named WCC Pitcher of the Week
SAN MATEO, Calif. Gonzaga junior RHP Alek Jacob has been selected as this week's West Coast Conference UCU Pitcher of the Week.
Jacob is the third pitcher and fourth Zag to earn weekly WCC honors, joining William Kempner (Pitcher, March 9), Stephen Lund (Player, March 16) and Gabriel Hughes (Pitcher, March 23).
After spending the Bulldogs' first two WCC series as a reliever, Jacob nearly went the distance in his return to the starter role, posting a season-high tying 11 strikeouts five of them looking to cement GU's third shutout of the season.
The sidearming righty faced an average of only 3.38 batters per inning, holding the Tigers to three total hits.
Also Nominated:
Bradley McVay, Portland; Alex Pham, San Francisco; Bryce Robison, BYU; Conner Thurman, San Diego
2021 #WCCSPORTS Baseball Pitcher of the Week
April 5: Alek Jacob, Gonzaga
March 30: Christian Peters, Portland
March 23: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga
March 16: Conner Thurman, San Diego
March 9: William Kempner, Gonzaga
March 2: Carlos Lomeli, Saint Mary's
February 23: Alex Pham, San Francisco