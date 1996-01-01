Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Kispert needs to show up tonight

  1. Today, 11:18 AM #1
    basketballzag
    The first five mins tonight will tell us about Kisperts game tonight. The pressure on him the last few games has seemed to bother him. He has not looked comfortable and relaxed. The Coaching staff has to find a way to take pressure off of him as much as they can. The last few mins of the UCLA game highlighted his overthinking.

    Lets go Zags and have fun out there Corey.
  2. Today, 11:25 AM #2
    gueastcoast
    Quote Originally Posted by basketballzag View Post
    The first five mins tonight will tell us about Kispert’s game tonight. The pressure on him the last few games has seemed to bother him. He has not looked comfortable and relaxed. The Coaching staff has to find a way to take pressure off of him as much as they can. The last few mins of the UCLA game highlighted his overthinking.

    Let’s go Zags and have fun out there Corey.
    He's had some games in the tournament (Creighton in particular) where teams were keyed in on him which opened it up for others. Everything today I've heard is "watch Timme and Suggs, Timme and Suggs". I think he'll have better matchups tonight and that he'll rise to the occasion.

    Go ZAGS!
  3. Today, 11:30 AM #3
    willandi
    Kispert will be a valuable part of the game tonight. If he is on from outside, he will draw the defense out. If he is not on, he will drive, finish at the hoop, and shoot free throws.

    He should have no more weight than any other player on the team. Zags take what they are given, play their game and, win or lose, it has been a great season.
  4. Today, 11:32 AM #4
    TexasZagFan
    Corey is the least of my worries. OTOH, I really don't have any worries about tonight...it's in their hands, and Coach Few will have them relaxed, ready, and focused.
  5. Today, 11:33 AM #5
    scott257
    I would be real happy to see a game where they all show up! They would be unstoppable....
  6. Today, 12:06 PM #6
    Corey MUST put some points up tonight. I agree he's looked uncomfortable. use him as a decoy so Drew can out up 40 pts. Let the shooter shoot. Baylor tough on the boards even though they don't have great size. Good athletes and lots of speed.
    Let em chase Corey all night but their defense protects one side of the court. It's a scheme/system that changes depending on the opponent.
    I think we can break that but the guys must score. Our defense must do better than with UCLA. True they made lots of difficult shots but we didnt defend very well.
  7. Today, 12:23 PM #7
    Any one player can be the difference in this game....and Gonzaga has 7 players who have the potential to do that ....that is one of the reasons they are undefeated and favored to win.....
  8. Today, 12:46 PM #8
    I love the analysis before games. I think I have the best idea, lets play our game style, like they have all year, and see how that works out.

    Its going to be the same keys as always. If we are fully engaged on defense, take care of the ball, and rebound their misses, we will win.


