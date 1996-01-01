Thread: Kispert needs to show up tonight

He's had some games in the tournament (Creighton in particular) where teams were keyed in on him which opened it up for others. Everything today I've heard is "watch Timme and Suggs, Timme and Suggs". I think he'll have better matchups tonight and that he'll rise to the occasion.
The first five mins tonight will tell us about Kispert’s game tonight. The pressure on him the last few games has seemed to bother him. He has not looked comfortable and relaxed. The Coaching staff has to find a way to take pressure off of him as much as they can. The last few mins of the UCLA game highlighted his overthinking.
Let’s go Zags and have fun out there Corey.
Go ZAGS!
