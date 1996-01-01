Thread: My Heart is Full

Gentlemen, the hopes and dreams of the entire Zag Nation are riding on your shoulders. You may never matter again in your life as much as you do right now.I want you to take a moment, and I want you to look each other in the eyes. I want you to put each other in your hearts forever because forever is about to happen here in just a few minutes. And I want you to put that in your hearts. Boys my heart is full. My heart is full.Being perfect is not about that scoreboard out there. It's not about winning. It's about you and your relationship with yourself, your family and your friends. Being perfect is about being able to look your friends in the eye and know that you didn't let them down because you told them the truth. And that truth is you did everything you could. There wasn't one more thing you could've done. Can you live in that moment as best you can, with clear eyes, and love in your heart, with joy in your heart? If you can do that gentleman - you're perfect!