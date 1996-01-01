Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: It's the Final Game Day of 2021...Gonzaga vs Baylor

    Reborn
    Default It's the Final Game Day of 2021...Gonzaga vs Baylor

    Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day, the best day of the week. And today it's the Final Game Day of 2021. Gonzaga vs Baylor, the game everyone wanted to see.. Well! Not everyone. LOL...But I did. It can't get any better than the #1 team in America playing the #2 for the National Championship, and especially when the #1 team is Gonzaga and we're undefeated. And Baylor only has 2 losses and were undefeated for most of the season.

    This is the day I am sure ALL Zag fans have dreamed of and waited for. Can it really be true? Can we really be crowned undefeated national champions? You dang right it can. The feeling that I am experiencing this morning is so beautiful. It's hard to describe really. I think the best description is proud, grateful and soooooo happy to be a Zag. I can honestly say I've never felt this way before a game. Maybe that's why it's a difficult feeling to describe. But whatever it is, it sure is a beautiful feeling. And I'm lucky to be able to feel it.

    I like feeling connected to ZagNation. And this morning I'm feeling it in a way I've never felt before. Thank you all for letting me be a part of it all with you.

    So get your best gear on, my friends. And get ready to Rock and Roll. A little over 12 hours away; so I've got some time to get READY to rumble. I know it'll be a tough game. It should be. They've got players and so do we. It'll be a great match up for all to see. WE ARE! ZAG NATION! WE ARE! ZAG NATION! WE ARE! ZAG NATION!

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    zagsfanforlife
    Section 431... pops and I will be cheering loud and proud in zags gear. Went to bed last night saying that we are going to get it done and woke up feeling no different.

    This is our year. Undefeated national champs. What a thing of beauty it will be. 11 more hours!
    zag67
    Reborn thanks for this and all of the rest of your insightful comments throughout the year


    Go Zags. This has been an unbelievable year. It is only right for the one and two teams all year to meet in the finals. We took UCLA’s best punch and lived on for the game that all GU has been looking forward to. I had to go upstairs during the game because I was so loud screaming at both the good and bad that happened. We have had a great experience this year and have been lucky enough to watch some of the greatest passes, shooting, teamwork, and movement of the ball. Win lose or draw(yes I know tha cannot happen but overtime might prolong the ending) this has been the most fun watching games I have ever had (and that go s back to mid 50s).

    Thank you administration for saving parts of this season.
    The medical staff for keeping our players healthy and able to play.
    The coaches for pulling the right strings in practice and then in games.
    The reserves for working as hard as you have to improve your games and to push the starters to be as good as they are. And lastly the seven players that have played most of the minutes you have made this year a year to remember. One more left and I expect to see all of you leave your all during this game.

    Thank you all for making this terrible year around us better for a few hours each week. Also thanks for extending this year as long as you have.

    Win for history. As I saw in a football tv show, a player giving a half time speech to his team that was down, none of us are perfect. But if we win tonight our team is perfect
    GoZags
    Default Beat Baylor

    Win tonight, Zags.

    You got this.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    bballbeachbum
    good morning everyone! great year here in BZ's Field House too. Agree, disagree, agree to disagree, but great sharing and insights all season long. I always learn a lot about the Zags right here.

    Thank you everyone!

    Go Zags
    gmo
    Reborn, that was awesome

    What a ride. Some of my best sports memories of my life without question were this years historic Zags squad. Always will be.

    One more gentlemen, this is your year.

    gmo
