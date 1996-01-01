Thread: It's the Final Game Day of 2021...Gonzaga vs Baylor

It's the Final Game Day of 2021...Gonzaga vs Baylor
Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day, the best day of the week. And today it's the Final Game Day of 2021. Gonzaga vs Baylor, the game everyone wanted to see.. Well! Not everyone. LOL...But I did. It can't get any better than the #1 team in America playing the #2 for the National Championship, and especially when the #1 team is Gonzaga and we're undefeated. And Baylor only has 2 losses and were undefeated for most of the season.
This is the day I am sure ALL Zag fans have dreamed of and waited for. Can it really be true? Can we really be crowned undefeated national champions? You dang right it can. The feeling that I am experiencing this morning is so beautiful. It's hard to describe really. I think the best description is proud, grateful and soooooo happy to be a Zag. I can honestly say I've never felt this way before a game. Maybe that's why it's a difficult feeling to describe. But whatever it is, it sure is a beautiful feeling. And I'm lucky to be able to feel it.
I like feeling connected to ZagNation. And this morning I'm feeling it in a way I've never felt before. Thank you all for letting me be a part of it all with you.
So get your best gear on, my friends. And get ready to Rock and Roll. A little over 12 hours away; so I've got some time to get READY to rumble. I know it'll be a tough game. It should be. They've got players and so do we. It'll be a great match up for all to see. WE ARE! ZAG NATION! WE ARE! ZAG NATION! WE ARE! ZAG NATION!
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!