Thread: GAME THREAD: NCAA National Championship Game, GU v Baylor - 4.5.2021

    Default GAME THREAD: NCAA National Championship Game, GU v Baylor - 4.5.2021

    This is it, last game of this truly remarkable season. The Zags have weathered events and adversities we never imagined existed not long ago and have come out undefeated so far. And then we, the fans, have had to negotiate the most eventful year that many of us have ever seen. But we are all here and have all been pulled together by the fantastic performance of this team led by the unflappable Mark Few.

    All I can say is let it ride! Let's Go Zags!

    Tip: 9:20 PM Eastern, 6:20 PM Pacific

    TV: CBS (the very same channel that was scheduled to carry our game against Baylor in December)
    Video Stream:https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-l...ial_gamecenter
    Announcers: Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, and Tracy Wolfson

    Audio Stream: Westwood One
    Radio: RADIO: 1510 KGA

    Game Program: https://d1dhn91mufybwl.cloudfront.ne...imgcollege.com

    Live Stats: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-l...ial_gamecenter



    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Default

    Go Zags! Beat Baylor!
    Kispert
    Nembhard
    Ayayi
    Timme
    Suggs
