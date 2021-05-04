Thread: GAME THREAD: NCAA National Championship Game, GU v Baylor - 4.5.2021

This is it, last game of this truly remarkable season. The Zags have weathered events and adversities we never imagined existed not long ago and have come out undefeated so far. And then we, the fans, have had to negotiate the most eventful year that many of us have ever seen. But we are all here and have all been pulled together by the fantastic performance of this team led by the unflappable Mark Few.
All I can say is let it ride! Let's Go Zags!
Tip: 9:20 PM Eastern, 6:20 PM Pacific
TV: CBS (the very same channel that was scheduled to carry our game against Baylor in December)
Video Stream:https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-l...ial_gamecenter
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, and Tracy Wolfson
Audio Stream: Westwood One
Radio: RADIO: 1510 KGA
Game Program: https://d1dhn91mufybwl.cloudfront.ne...imgcollege.com
