Thread: Gonzaga wins the title if....

Gonzaga wins the title if....
Kispert shoots 40% and makes 6 threes.
If Zags Hold Baylor to 30% from 3.
What do you guys think?
Go Zags!
Love the zags for life
Drew and Jalen stay out of foul trouble
Less than ten turnovers
Zags make as many three's as Baylor
1.) If Gonzaga can hit the front end of one and ones.
2.) Stay out of foul trouble early.
3.) Have the easy shots go down.
4.) Need Kispert to hit (4-6 ) from deep.
Pretty much what posts 1 and 2 said.
