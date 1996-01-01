Results 1 to 13 of 13

Thread: Nembhard Question

  Today, 04:05 PM #1
    Fonebone
    Default Nembhard Question

    Ok - Question for those of you who know basketball well. I wanted to figure out how the UCLA player was so wide open to put back that layup with a couple of seconds left. Turns out that Nembhard was in the corner guarding his guy, and when the shot went up he just stood there, and did not go to the basket, so that side of the basket was wide open.

    Is he is not supposed to leave his guy alone in the corner for an open shot if it gets passed out, or should he have gone to the basket, or is it not black and white.

    Thanks

    Fonebone
  Today, 04:09 PM #2
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    When you are only up 2 and UCLA has been so hot, I think Andrew made the right call. I think it was Jacquez in the corner if I remember right and he had just knocked a 3 down. I’m not sure I would have left him either to help off.
  Today, 04:11 PM #3
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    I think you want to deny the 3 in that scenario, given that a two pointer only ties the game. It would have been tragic for him to help off on the post player/driver and have his guy hit a 3. Suggs did it earlier in the game and his guy hit a 3 in a crucial moment in the game.
  Today, 04:13 PM #4
    jayray
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Fonebone View Post
    Ok - Question for those of you who know basketball well. I wanted to figure out how the UCLA player was so wide open to put back that layup with a couple of seconds left. Turns out that Nembhard was in the corner guarding his guy, and when the shot went up he just stood there, and did not go to the basket, so that side of the basket was wide open.

    Is he is not supposed to leave his guy alone in the corner for an open shot if it gets passed out, or should he have gone to the basket, or is it not black and white.

    Thanks

    Fonebone
    The Johnny Juzang put back? Kispert should of put a body on him. How was Nembhard suppose to get there?
  Today, 04:24 PM #5
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Fonebone View Post
    Ok - Question for those of you who know basketball well. I wanted to figure out how the UCLA player was so wide open to put back that layup with a couple of seconds left. Turns out that Nembhard was in the corner guarding his guy, and when the shot went up he just stood there, and did not go to the basket, so that side of the basket was wide open.

    Is he is not supposed to leave his guy alone in the corner for an open shot if it gets passed out, or should he have gone to the basket, or is it not black and white.

    Thanks

    Fonebone
    Nembhard did that on purpose, he wanted to see Suggs hit that shot. if he would have blocked Juzang out and gotten that rebound it would just have been an ordinary win. By letting Juzang score, and Suggs hit that shot Nembhard became a part of history. That will be replayed over and over a million times. How do you like that line ?
  Today, 04:37 PM #6
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TheOtherGreatOne View Post
    Nembhard did that on purpose, he wanted to see Suggs hit that shot. if he would have blocked Juzang out and gotten that rebound it would just have been an ordinary win. By letting Juzang score, and Suggs hit that shot Nembhard became a part of history. That will be replayed over and over a million times. How do you like that line ?
    Stragery
  Today, 04:41 PM #7
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jayray View Post
    The Johnny Juzang put back? Kispert should of put a body on him. How was Nembhard suppose to get there?
    this

    Kispert man to box out
    Nembhard responsible for corner man
  Today, 04:53 PM #8
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Nemby makes few mistakes. This isn’t one. Smartest player on the team.
  Today, 04:59 PM #9
    gonstu
    Default

    yep, kispert's box out responsibility. juzang just beat him.
  Today, 05:04 PM #10
    TacomaZAG
    Default

    Got to take the 3 out of the equation in that scenario. A couple of minutes before that Suggs collapsed into the paint, the ball was kicked out to a wide open Juzang for an easy 3. Nemby doesn't make many mistakes (neither does Jalen for that matter), and that wasn't one. I actually thought Juzang was going to put up a 3 at the end to go for the win. Glad he didn't.

    Go ZAGS
  Today, 05:12 PM #11
    ZAG 4 LIFE's Avatar
    ZAG 4 LIFE
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jayray View Post
    The Johnny Juzang put back? Kispert should of put a body on him. How was Nembhard suppose to get there?
    The easiest guy to block out is the shooter, by the guy guarding the shooter.
  Today, 05:24 PM #12
    Fonebone
    Default

    Thanks. That makes total sense. This is one of the things I love about this board. Thanks


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 05:27 PM #13
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    Default

    Kispert was right there. We didn't block out well. The ball bounced in a way where I thought we lost it a bit.
