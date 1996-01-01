Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Where were you when

  Today, 12:36 PM #1
    Zagceo
    Zagceo
    Zagceo
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,386

    Default Where were you when

    Suggs hit THE SHOT?

    Rancho Mirage With wife and GU roommate.
    SUGGSCESS!
  Today, 12:42 PM #2
    billyberu
    billyberu
    billyberu
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Methow, WA (near a known Mark Few fishing hole)
    Posts
    855

    Default

    Hanging out at the homestead on the lower Methow River with my stepson and two dogs alternatively screaming, pacing, praying, having awful flashback memories, and then the shot heard 'round the world. Pure ecstasy.
    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
  Today, 12:54 PM #3
    Zags11
    Zags11
    Zags11
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    6,193

    Default

    In my brothers game room.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 12:54 PM #4
    gmo
    gmo
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Redondo Beach, CA
    Posts
    462

    Default

    Lucas Oil Stadium with my friend from college jumping up and down so hard I possibly injured myself (ha).
