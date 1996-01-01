Thread: SUGGSCESS!

Results 1 to 10 of 10

    Default SUGGSCESS!

    The greatest sequence of plays by a Zag in crunch time of a big time game....imho.

    Well done mr Suggs!
    SUGGSCESS!
    Is this what a top 5 recruit looks like?!
    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Is this what a top 5 recruit looks like?!
    I don’t think top 5 has anything to do with it. He has other intangibles that don’t fit into recruit rankings I believe.
    Does this catapult Suggs to the #1 pick?

    Quote Originally Posted by cscz28 View Post
    I don’t think top 5 has anything to do with it. He has other intangibles that don’t fit into recruit rankings I believe.
    Very true. Some people win games, some people are winners. Jalen is the latter
    Quote Originally Posted by billyberu View Post
    Does this catapult Suggs to the #1 pick?

    Depends on the team with the first pick. This certainly doesn’t hurt his prospects, especially after looking like the better player in the USC game. Cunningham is likely to go first still.
    As Rafftery said after the block/bounce pass sequence..............."He's a gamer". The kid just refuses to lose, and the entire team has been infected. Inspiring to watch. He got drilled in the stomach (or a little lower) in the OT, stayed on the deck for a few seconds as they "played on", got up and went back after it. Remarkable!!

    Go ZAGS
    Watch Suggs chasing Juzang around screens in 2nd half....tough
    SUGGSCESS!
    Superior athlete. Superior kid. Wherever he is, he'll need improvement in LD shooting and ball handling. I suspect he's too quick for his own good. Love the kid. Tough as shoe leather ( the old kind)
    Quote Originally Posted by billyberu View Post
    Does this catapult Suggs to the #1 pick?

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Minnesota has the first pick, it’s a no brainer IMO. He’s going to be a star in the NBA, and sell a lot of tickets.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
