Thread: SUGGSCESS!

The greatest sequence of plays by a Zag in crunch time of a big time game....imho.
Well done mr Suggs!
SUGGSCESS!
Is this what a top 5 recruit looks like?!
Does this catapult Suggs to the #1 pick?
As Rafftery said after the block/bounce pass sequence..............."He's a gamer". The kid just refuses to lose, and the entire team has been infected. Inspiring to watch. He got drilled in the stomach (or a little lower) in the OT, stayed on the deck for a few seconds as they "played on", got up and went back after it. Remarkable!!
Go ZAGS
Watch Suggs chasing Juzang around screens in 2nd half....tough
Superior athlete. Superior kid. Wherever he is, he'll need improvement in LD shooting and ball handling. I suspect he's too quick for his own good. Love the kid. Tough as shoe leather ( the old kind)