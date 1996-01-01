Thread: I Can't Believe What I Just Saw

What a game!!
Pre-game in the 600 level seats, it was so great to meet Jeremy Eaton and his son. Jeremy was in good spirits, ready to cheer on his Zags. I slightly recognized him, now skinnier and with a beard, but after getting to talk to him, and letting him know we fell in love with the Zags in Phoenix in '99, he mentioned that he was "there too". I then asked him if he played and he said, "yes". I knew at that moment who he was. I asked him how he was feeling-- to which he responded that he just gets tired much more easier now with cancer. "30 minutes of standing and I feel like I just played a game". Was very thankful to the board for the GoFundMe support.
Then I saw Casey-- went up to him tapped him and said "sir, i have a question for you. Who would you take in an arm wrestling match between Mark Vital or a young Casey Calvary?".. he had a good laugh and said "not sure, but I wouldnt go down without a fight". Great dude. Was happy to pose for a picture, and let me know he really appreciated me telling him that this wouldnt be possible without his squad and his shot.
Midway through the Baylor game pops and I upgraded to the 200 level. Amazing seats with a great view of the action in time to watch our Zags.
Miley Cyrus was decent pre game-- but my dad said she no longer looks like "Anna Montana". He also wondered if she had any songs of her own, as she sang mostly covers.
Then came the big moment. Zags vs UCLA.. it was going to be a blowout right? Pops and I could have a good, relaxing time, enjoying another Zags cruise... WRONG!
Credit to UCLA-- hitting shots left and right--- the defense wasnt bad by the Zags-- Juzang and his boys Tyger and Jacquez and even Riley were knocking down elbow jumpers, step backs, contested shots-- pops and I kept saying "we are in good shape. The Zags are getting layups, while the Bruins are hitting crazy shot"..... and yet they keep hitting crazy shots. Shot after Shot. Juzang doing his best Kobe impression.
Fast forward to the end of regulation... Juzang drives, hits Timme and a call is made. My dad turns an ill color. The game is over. The Zags historic season is done. Juzang wont miss two. Pops is sick. I know in my head that they called a charge. I got the sense he thought they called a block though. The refs come back from the monitors and hand the ball to the Zags out of bounds. "What! Zags ball? Zags BALL?!?!?" Pops finally got it right. We were going to OT.
Back and forth, back and forth, Zags go up 5 with Nemby's 3. Pops and I turn to each other and the fans around us saying "No 3's. The only way we lose this is if they hit a 3, get a stop and hit another 3 at the buzzer". 20 seconds later, Jacquez in the corner, SWISH. Our worst nightmare is starting to play out. Zags ball-- lets ice it here.. Kispert's shot looks on line.. off the front of the rim.. :insert curse words: .. Juzang with the ball.. we are almost certain he is going to pull up for 3... our lives seem to be on the line at this moment. It can't end like this can it???
Juzang crosses the 3 point line hew:, misses, no box out, rebounds lays it in. :insert curse words:. Jalen dribbling up.. lines it up, it leaves his finger tips.. IT GOES IT GOES IT GOES :HOLY @#@&*^^*, HOLY *$^@*@^#, HOLY %*&^(#: pure pandemonium in section 230 and all the sections around us.
Pure bliss. In complete shock. Tears somehow start rolling down my face. Screaming, losing my voice, high fiving everyone in sight.
One step away from all our dreams as Zags fans, but how could it get any better than this moment?
Last link has unsuitable language for children. Please be warned.
