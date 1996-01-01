Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: How many times have you rewatched the shot?

  1. Today, 10:26 AM #1
    gonstu
    gonstu is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,901

    Default How many times have you rewatched the shot?

    Since last night?

    Im not exaggerating that I think Ive watched it 100 times.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:33 AM #2
    MyZags's Avatar
    MyZags
    MyZags is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    255

    Default

    I’ve lost count. Then, I moved to Twitter vids on fans watching the shot. Got a kick out of dogs either as exuberant or cowering out of the celebration. My golden girl left through the doggie door. She is still a little miffed at us this morning...but she says it’s because she knew it was going in.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:46 AM #3
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,130

    Default

    - my guess is about 40 times.
    - figure to get in another 25 before game time tomorrow

    - loved the one posted somewhere on the board where you could listen/watch it in english, russian and spanish
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules