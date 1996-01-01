-
Stanford vs Arizona
What say you Zag fans?
Which team wins the championship?
Ill start it off.
First I think both Williams and McDonald are gonna bring everything they got to this game. Both are gonna peak. McDonald is already on that trajectory, while KW has been inconsistent. 4 points a game, 15 points...2 points, 16 points. Not today.
Prediction:
McDonald has a 40+ point game, maybe even a new record. Williams is poised, relaxed and dialed in, enjoying this moment.
Stanford wins with a 10 point margin of victory. 70-60.
Next? ZagDad?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules