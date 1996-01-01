-
Bears vs. Bulldogs Head to Head (National Champion Edition)
Last game of the year — win or lose. Brutal last game, but we won by a bucket. What happens Monday? The Zags are great on paper, but we know what happened last game.
Entering the National Championship of the NCAA Tournament, the Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Baylor Bears (28-2, 14-2 conf), a team we had once hoped was an OOC opponent, all to be extinguished by Covid-19. Few and Drew said we'd meet someday again, and, well, here we are.
Baylor is sitting pretty at #2 in KenPom's ratings (#2 offense, #27 defense), just a bit behind Gonzaga's #1 profile (#1 offense, #8 defense), which pretty much makes this game one for the ages. It would seem that two teams will be trading marbles all game.
Statistically, it's interesting:
Basic Stats and Four Factors:
The Zags are ahead in 2 of the Four Factors for Winning Basketball (left column, bottom four), and essentially tied in one factor (turnover %). This is the third game they've played in a row with similar head to head Four Factor ratings. Baylor leads in offensive rebounds by a good margin. The Zags excel by a good margin in defensive rebounds, so a critical point will be who makes their shots. The Zags lead in effective FG% by five points, and if that continues, it will limit board opportunities. The Zags also limit offensive board chances, a staple of Baylor's play.
The Zags significantly get to the line far greater than Baylor, probably due to the fact that Baylor shoots 3s more than anyone in the country. It seems this game will be decided in part on the effectiveness of the 3 pt shot of Baylor.
Baylor's pace is mainly in the middle of the pack (#201) if not a bit on the slow side.
Efficiency Stats:
Baylor shoots 38% of their shots from beyond the arc, and they make them at over 40%. That spreads out the floor, and makes for a difficult challenge for the Zags. It will be interesting how Few approaches this defensively. Wide outside shooters can lead to opportunistic chances in the paint. Pick your poison.
Bart Torvik's algorithm predicts an 85-80 win for the Zags. Hopefully, the Zags are more locked in than the last game.
Hoping for the Natty that's long eluded our favorite team.
