https://twitter.com/briannnnf/status...411628545?s=20
Goosebumps.. heres the radio call. Listen to Adam!
So happy!
Was amazing.
Love the zags for life
It is that joy that tells me the previous defeats of UCLA did NOT erase the pain.
Are you laughing at ME?
Morrison ROCKS!
What an amazing moment for an amazing guy. It's been so much fun to see him grow from exciting young kid to measured wiser man. But that scream... so many years of what ifs were released with that yell.
Loved to hear that. Want to hear even more joy in a couple of days.
My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.