Thread: The joy in Adams voice.

  Today, 09:06 PM
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    The joy in Adams voice.

    https://twitter.com/briannnnf/status...411628545?s=20

    Goosebumps.. heres the radio call. Listen to Adam!
    So happy!
  Today, 09:18 PM
    Zags11
    Default

    Was amazing.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 09:23 PM
    willandi
    Default

    It is that joy that tells me the previous defeats of UCLA did NOT erase the pain.
    Are you laughing at ME?
  Today, 09:40 PM
    jim77
    Default

    Morrison ROCKS!
  Today, 09:46 PM
    kdaleb
    Default

    What an amazing moment for an amazing guy. It's been so much fun to see him grow from exciting young kid to measured wiser man. But that scream... so many years of what ifs were released with that yell.
  Today, 10:20 PM
    BayAreaZagFan
    Default

    Loved to hear that. Want to hear even more joy in a couple of days.
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
