Thread: Officiating

Final four teams, final four officials.
I thought it was well called.
Final four teams, final four officials.
I thought it was well called.
Don't favor the relaxation of the rules on contact in the tournament. Too much hockey-style checking. Then they decide to call contact at crazy times like when Kispert brushed against a Bruin on a rebound. But, in the end, can't say the officials decided the game - but, I still don't like the amount of contact that is allowed.
+1
Most board Baylor fans were convinced it was a foul on "the block"
Slow any play in this game down for a second and one will see a foul.
On the one hand, the officials "let them play" and we'd have had guys fouled out if they didn't
On the other, it kept UCLA in the game as the rugby match.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
The announcers were saying a moving screen, but the officials saw it different.
Juzang mad two free throws, so it was a mini swing.
Are you laughing at ME?
It was a physical game....refs did the best they could imo
I usually think a well officiated game is one where it is called evenly both ways, whether it is the "right" or "wrong" call. Both teams have a fair chance and understand what is allowed/not allowed that game.
Today? Didn't feel that way. Not egregious, but felt like some things were allowed on one end that wasn't on the other end.
Refs were fine. Team fouls were pretty reasonable in both halves. Hard game to officiate and we’ve seen a lot worse.
It was bad, definitely didn't favor one team or the other though. Amazing game, all time great performance by by all.