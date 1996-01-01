Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Officiating

  Today, 08:39 PM #1
    509er
    Default Officiating

    Final four teams, final four officials.

    I thought it was well called.
  Today, 08:44 PM #2
    Zag365
    Default

    Don't favor the relaxation of the rules on contact in the tournament. Too much hockey-style checking. Then they decide to call contact at crazy times like when Kispert brushed against a Bruin on a rebound. But, in the end, can't say the officials decided the game - but, I still don't like the amount of contact that is allowed.
  Today, 08:46 PM #3
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    Default

    +1
  Today, 08:48 PM #4
    DZ's Avatar
    DZ
    Default

    Most board Baylor fans were convinced it was a foul on "the block"

    Slow any play in this game down for a second and one will see a foul.

    On the one hand, the officials "let them play" and we'd have had guys fouled out if they didn't

    On the other, it kept UCLA in the game as the rugby match.
  Today, 08:48 PM #5
    gobroncsgozags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zag365 View Post
    Don't favor the relaxation of the rules on contact in the tournament. Too much hockey-style checking. Then they decide to call contact at crazy times like when Kispert brushed against a Bruin on a rebound. But, in the end, can't say the officials decided the game - but, I still don't like the amount of contact that is allowed.
    Agreed. I don't know that the calls favored either team. However, they were terribly inconsistent in the amount of contact they allowed. This is especially true down low on shots and rebounds. People would come flying in for an offensive board on one play and another Ayayi was thrown to the ground and called for a foul. I was a little unimpressed overall with the jobs the refs did, but boy did they have some brass ones to call that charge at the end of regulation.
  Today, 08:49 PM #6
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zag365 View Post
    Don't favor the relaxation of the rules on contact in the tournament. Too much hockey-style checking. Then they decide to call contact at crazy times like when Kispert brushed against a Bruin on a rebound. But, in the end, can't say the officials decided the game - but, I still don't like the amount of contact that is allowed.
    One play, in particular, the UCLA center set a screen, a moving one, and trapped Suggs. He proceeded to push him 2-3 steps into the paint and when Suggs reached around to stop Juzang, They called Jalen for the foul.
    The announcers were saying a moving screen, but the officials saw it different.
    Juzang mad two free throws, so it was a mini swing.
  Today, 08:51 PM #7
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Default

    It was a physical game....refs did the best they could imo
  Today, 08:56 PM #8
    Birddog
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gobroncsgozags View Post
    Agreed. I don't know that the calls favored either team. However, they were terribly inconsistent in the amount of contact they allowed. This is especially true down low on shots and rebounds. People would come flying in for an offensive board on one play and another Ayayi was thrown to the ground and called for a foul. I was a little unimpressed overall with the jobs the refs did, but boy did they have some brass ones to call that charge at the end of regulation.
    Agree 100%
  Today, 09:03 PM #9
    StatZag19
    Default

    I usually think a well officiated game is one where it is called evenly both ways, whether it is the "right" or "wrong" call. Both teams have a fair chance and understand what is allowed/not allowed that game.

    Today? Didn't feel that way. Not egregious, but felt like some things were allowed on one end that wasn't on the other end.
  Today, 09:04 PM #10
    zagfan08
    Default

    Refs were fine. Team fouls were pretty reasonable in both halves. Hard game to officiate and we’ve seen a lot worse.
  Today, 09:05 PM #11
    gonzagabasketball
    Default

    It was bad, definitely didn't favor one team or the other though. Amazing game, all time great performance by by all.
