Thread: Officiating

Originally Posted by gobroncsgozags Originally Posted by

Agreed. I don't know that the calls favored either team. However, they were terribly inconsistent in the amount of contact they allowed. This is especially true down low on shots and rebounds. People would come flying in for an offensive board on one play and another Ayayi was thrown to the ground and called for a foul. I was a little unimpressed overall with the jobs the refs did, but boy did they have some brass ones to call that charge at the end of regulation.