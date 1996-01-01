Thread: Gonzaga vs UCLA Post Game thoughts and analysis

What a mismatched game for Gonzaga from a UCLA team that shot like 15% greater than their average. Every midrange "settle" shot seemed to go in for them, and you have to credit UCLA for just sticking around even when we were doing well. Kispert seemed off as he's been off the entire tournament, and I'll be looking to see whether he can get out of the slump (by his standards) and have a lights out game. Suggs's shot in the end was one for the ages. Ayayi was our savior in the 1st half. Timme playing so smart, especially in the end, i can't believe how that all turned out. Crazy, crazy game.
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003