Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Gonzaga vs UCLA Post Game thoughts and analysis

  1. Today, 08:22 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,576

    Default Gonzaga vs UCLA Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 93
    UCLA 90



    Overtime victory for the Zags on a Buzzer Beater by Jalen Suggs, from way out there in left field. hahaha...One of the All-time Great Games in any March Madness by both teams. Talk about both teams fighting to the bitter end. UCLA tied the Game up with 3.9 seconds left in the game and Timme get the ball inbounded to Suggs, and Suggs dribbles down court as fast as he can and hoists one up from just beyond half court. The ball hits the backboard behind the basket and goes in. After the game Coach Few said Jalen makes that shot in practice all the time to end the practice,

    I'll get this posted so others can write. I'll write more later.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:40 PM #2
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,589

    Default

    A quick study of the box score is pretty instructive IMO
    https://tv5.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401310867

    The Zags ability to stay even in a game with a hot handed team shooting threes is amazing!
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:45 PM #3
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,840

    Default

    What a mismatched game for Gonzaga from a UCLA team that shot like 15% greater than their average. Every midrange "settle" shot seemed to go in for them, and you have to credit UCLA for just sticking around even when we were doing well. Kispert seemed off as he's been off the entire tournament, and I'll be looking to see whether he can get out of the slump (by his standards) and have a lights out game. Suggs's shot in the end was one for the ages. Ayayi was our savior in the 1st half. Timme playing so smart, especially in the end, i can't believe how that all turned out. Crazy, crazy game.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:06 PM #4
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    6,187

    Default

    Instant classic. Crazy. 1 more gm.
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:10 PM #5
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,996

    Default

    First game on Monday!
    Are you laughing at ME?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules