Cant wait to board my flight to Indianapolis!!!
I still need a game ticket, but prices have been dropping(if anyone has an extra hit me up). Regardless, I get into Indianapolis around 12pm on Monday, and I leave Tuesday at 7am. Im fully vaccinated, and would love to meet up with some fellow Zag fans. Im packing next to nothing except a Gonzaga shirt, my vaccination card, a toothbrush, and some deodorant! Really excited to see this team in person on the biggest stage imaginable! Wow, that UCLA game almost made me regret not getting flight insurance...
