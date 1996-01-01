-
So that happened
I was pacing... so worried UCLA was going to take the lead on their last possession... instead Juzang takes Corey inside but then misses his first shot. My hopes rise until Juzang grabs his own board and lays it in uncontested to tie. I glance at the clock, 3.3 seconds... I see Jalen racing up the floor and he lets it fly.
I drop to my knees as the ball goes through the net. A howl of joy escaping as I then face plant into the living room carpet, glasses tossed I know not where.
A moment I will not forget; I'm sure none of us will forget.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules