Thread: GU vs Baylor - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

  Today, 07:55 PM #1
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,543

    Default GU vs Baylor - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Zags to the NC game! The game that was supposed to happen earlier got postponed and is the Game for all the glory!

    What are you expecting to see Monday? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:17 PM #2
    willandi
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,996

    Default

    92-85 ZAGS!
    Are you laughing at ME?
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:20 PM #3
    BayAreaZagFan
    BayAreaZagFan
    BayAreaZagFan is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Bay Area, CA
    Posts
    659

    Default

    I'm going with...

    Zags - 85
    University of Baylor - 69
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:22 PM #4
    DZ
    DZ
    DZ is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,784

    Default

    This is a team of destiny at this point.

    They know it.

    Zags 84
    BU 78
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:22 PM #5
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,125

    Default

    - at this moment i'm so relieved, excited, spent, i'm just happy that i get 'to see' the zags in the championship game. that's the cake, anything above that is the icing.

    - maybe in 24 hours i will want 'to see' more than just the championship game.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:30 PM #6
    krozman
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,840

    Default

    I want to see Kispert drill 3s with confidence and shut them down early.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:33 PM #7
    TravelinZag
    TravelinZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    1,386

    Default

    The game we waited all year for: #1 versus #2 for the national championship! Will return with a prediction just as bad as most of yours, lol!
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:34 PM #8
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,483

    Default

    Gonzaga will just keep passing the ball and making lay ins........it has worked pretty well....
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:43 PM #9
    ZagzKrak
    ZagzKrak is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Posts
    463

    Default

    Zags 98-89
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:05 PM #10
    Kiddwell
    Kiddwell is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Snorkeling the Washougal River
    Posts
    2,855

    Angry One Game

    Score, Score More, a poem
    <ahem>
    This's for real,
    Our Champs, not theirs.
    Zags run up the score,
    Beat Baylor's Bears.
    -------
    Zags - 88
    Bears - 81



    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:05 PM #11
    Zags11
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    6,187

    Default

    Screw it.

    Zags 89

    Baylor 84.
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

