Thread: GU vs Baylor - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Zags to the NC game! The game that was supposed to happen earlier got postponed and is the Game for all the glory!
What are you expecting to see Monday? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!
92-85 ZAGS!
Are you laughing at ME?
I'm going with...
Zags - 85
University of Baylor - 69
My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
This is a team of destiny at this point.
They know it.
Zags 84
BU 78
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
- at this moment i'm so relieved, excited, spent, i'm just happy that i get 'to see' the zags in the championship game. that's the cake, anything above that is the icing.
- maybe in 24 hours i will want 'to see' more than just the championship game.
I want to see Kispert drill 3s with confidence and shut them down early.
The game we waited all year for: #1 versus #2 for the national championship! Will return with a prediction just as bad as most of yours, lol!
Gonzaga will just keep passing the ball and making lay ins........it has worked pretty well....
Zags 98-89
Score, Score More, a poem
<ahem>
This's for real,
Our Champs, not theirs.
Zags run up the score,
Beat Baylor's Bears.
-------
Zags - 88
Bears - 81
:]
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
Screw it.
Zags 89
Baylor 84.
Love the zags for life