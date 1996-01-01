Results 1 to 20 of 20

Thread: Celebrity Gonzaga Tweets.

  1. Today, 07:53 PM #1
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,765

    Default Celebrity Gonzaga Tweets.

    https://twitter.com/the_ironsheik/st...123236353?s=20
    The Iron Sheik
    @the_ironsheik

    GONZAGA BUZZER BEAT THE #### OUT OF THE UCLA.

    https://twitter.com/KingJames/status...899174918?s=20
    LeBron James
    @KingJames

    One of the best games Ive seen in a very long time!!

    https://twitter.com/KingJames/status...965276673?s=20
    LeBron James
    @KingJames

    I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!!

    https://twitter.com/jalenramsey/stat...460051456?s=20
    Jalen Ramsey
    @jalenramsey

    Jalen Suggs that dude for that!! OMG WHAT A SHOT!!

    https://twitter.com/TroyAikman/statu...353645060?s=20
    Troy Aikman
    @TroyAikman

    What a game. So proud of both teams tonight. One of those games when theres not a loser - only a winner. This was college athletics at its finest. Congratulations Coach Cronin and UCLA on one great season! Hats off to Gonzaga.

    https://twitter.com/TeddyAtlasReal/s...582804483?s=20
    Teddy Atlas
    @TeddyAtlasReal
    Greatness& what it takes to be great translates from one sport to another. You do not get to be great without being tested beyond physical talent. Your character& soul must withstand the fire. Congrats to Gonzaga + UCLA, Thku for showing what greatness is.
    Clapping hands sign
    Fisted hand
    #MarchMadness


    Feel free to share any others you see.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:56 PM #2
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,158

    Default

    Bill Walton was uber classy on ESPNU on the drive home.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:57 PM #3
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,996

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Bill Walton was uber classy on ESPNU on the drive home.
    Not lyft classy tho? LOL
    Are you laughing at ME?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:05 PM #4
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,091

    Default

    Skip Bayless:

    No idea how you can call that an all-time great college basketball game when it was won by a lucky shot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:06 PM #5
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,765

    Default

    https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/...869890052?s=20
    Skip Bayless
    @RealSkipBayless

    From now through Monday night, you can call me Skip Baylor.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:08 PM #6
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,996

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/...869890052?s=20
    Skip Bayless
    @RealSkipBayless

    From now through Monday night, you can call me Skip Baylor.
    Skip Clueless!
    Are you laughing at ME?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:09 PM #7
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,257

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Skip Bayless:

    No idea how you can call that an all-time great college basketball game when it was won by a lucky shot.
    The worst. No one is even close.....ok, maybe Dakich.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:12 PM #8
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    TheOtherGreatOne is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    cave-in-rock,il
    Posts
    524

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Skip Clueless!
    Skip Useless
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:15 PM #9
    DZ's Avatar
    DZ
    DZ is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,784

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Skip Bayless:

    No idea how you can call that an all-time great college basketball game when it was won by a lucky shot.

    There was no luck involved in that shot at all.

    Yeah, "glass" - long shot like that you get it on line, that's it, online.

    It wasn't luck.

    And it was the greatest game in a generation, people are saying it all over
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 08:19 PM #10
    Radbooks's Avatar
    Radbooks
    Radbooks is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Tri-Cities
    Posts
    2,238

    Default

    From Adam Morrison:
    Adam Morrison
    @AdamMorrison35
    ·
    1h
    TAKE THAT UCLA! These are tears of joy this time. #Gonzaga
    When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.

    ~ Desiderius Erasmus
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 08:26 PM #11
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,485

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Radbooks View Post
    From Adam Morrison:
    Does he really have a Twitter? I don’t think that’s actually him.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 08:33 PM #12
    zagbeliever
    zagbeliever is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    786

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Radbooks View Post
    From Adam Morrison:
    love Adam.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 08:34 PM #13
    PNW Zagfan
    PNW Zagfan is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    Louisville, KY
    Posts
    161

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Skip Bayless:

    No idea how you can call that an all-time great college basketball game when it was won by a lucky shot.
    Skip Classless!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 08:53 PM #14
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,589

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by PNW Zagfan View Post
    Skip Classless!
    Agree, but he takes it to the bank in volume.
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 08:59 PM #15
    gobroncsgozags
    gobroncsgozags is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Posts
    433

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Skip Bayless:

    No idea how you can call that an all-time great college basketball game when it was won by a lucky shot.
    What a weird take from someone who supposedly watches a lot of basketball. Many great basketball games are won (and lost) fortunate bounces and such. Heck, that Suggs shot isn't needed without some amount of lucky bounce on the drive to tie it or even the "luck" on many of UCLA's turnaround jumpers that allowed them to shoot 15% over their average.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 08:59 PM #16
    Zag365
    Zag365 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    West Seattle
    Posts
    1,067

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Skip Bayless:

    No idea how you can call that an all-time great college basketball game when it was won by a lucky shot.
    Skip u altogether.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 09:01 PM #17
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    692

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DZ View Post
    There was no luck involved in that shot at all.

    Yeah, "glass" - long shot like that you get it on line, that's it, online.

    It wasn't luck.

    And it was the greatest game in a generation, people are saying it all over
    Mark Few said it was lucky. It was lucky. Basketball is a game with a ton of luck. We had like 4 shots hang on the rim and fall. UCLA shot an extremely high percentage on long range 2s, that’s luck and skill. This was a lucky shot while also a great shot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 09:02 PM #18
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,996

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Skip Bayless:

    No idea how you can call that an all-time great college basketball game when it was won by a lucky shot.
    How about how lucky a guy is to never play collegiate athletics, to get a job as a sportswriter and ending up at ESPN.

    Talk about a lucky shot!
    Are you laughing at ME?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  19. Today, 09:10 PM #19
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,352

    Default

    I don't waist any thought on Bayless any more. He's worthless at giving perspective or insight on sports (maybe he's a nice person in his personal life)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  20. Today, 09:12 PM #20
    tummydoc's Avatar
    tummydoc
    tummydoc is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    756

    Default

    Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules