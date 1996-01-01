Thread: Celebrity Gonzaga Tweets.

https://twitter.com/the_ironsheik/st...123236353?s=20
The Iron Sheik
@the_ironsheik
GONZAGA BUZZER BEAT THE #### OUT OF THE UCLA.
LeBron James
@KingJames
One of the best games Ive seen in a very long time!!
LeBron James
@KingJames
I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!!
Jalen Ramsey
@jalenramsey
Jalen Suggs that dude for that!! OMG WHAT A SHOT!!
Troy Aikman
@TroyAikman
What a game. So proud of both teams tonight. One of those games when theres not a loser - only a winner. This was college athletics at its finest. Congratulations Coach Cronin and UCLA on one great season! Hats off to Gonzaga.
Teddy Atlas
@TeddyAtlasReal
Greatness& what it takes to be great translates from one sport to another. You do not get to be great without being tested beyond physical talent. Your character& soul must withstand the fire. Congrats to Gonzaga + UCLA, Thku for showing what greatness is.
