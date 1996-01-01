Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Baylor vs GU

  1. Today, 07:50 PM #1
    MDABE80
    Default Baylor vs GU

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401310865

    Early thoughts..............gong to be a tough tough game. Feel free to move...............
  2. Today, 07:55 PM #2
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    Default

    going to watch their game right now, wasn't going to unless Zags won, so fire up the dvr one more time
  3. Today, 07:58 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Just refresh. Games today mean nothing.
  4. Today, 08:01 PM #4
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    First five minutes will be tough, we're bound to have an emotional letdown at the start of the game.
