Thread: Baylor vs GU

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401310865
Early thoughts..............gong to be a tough tough game. Feel free to move...............
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401310865
Early thoughts..............gong to be a tough tough game. Feel free to move...............
going to watch their game right now, wasn't going to unless Zags won, so fire up the dvr one more time
Just refresh. Games today mean nothing.
First five minutes will be tough, we're bound to have an emotional letdown at the start of the game.