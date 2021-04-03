Thread: Gonzaga vs. UCLA - Final Four Beverage Thread

This year’s release of B-Bomb is aged in 8–12-year-old American Oak bourbon barrels and is a blend of 9, 12, and 24-month old barrel-aged Winter Ale. This special edition adds cinnamon and toasted coconut to complement the oak, cacao, leather, toffee, and dark coffee notes achieved from its extended barrel aging and barrel blending. Each barrel contributes a different note, and combining each barrel to create a coherent tone is a distinct art and true pleasure. Please do enjoy this unique barrel-aged ale today but know that Cinnamon Coconut B-Bomb will age gracefully for years to come. Don’t Be Afraid To Be Abominable.