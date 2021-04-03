Results 1 to 17 of 17

Thread: Gonzaga vs. UCLA - Final Four Beverage Thread

  1. Today, 02:41 PM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Default Gonzaga vs. UCLA - Final Four Beverage Thread

    Starting with a glass of wine. . .seems to go well with Houston's beatdown at the hands of the Bears. . .

    What's quenching your thirst and calming your jitters ?? Any upgrades to your Barkley Lounger ?

    Enjoy the festivities !
  2. Today, 02:42 PM #2
    MontanaZag's Avatar
    MontanaZag
    Default



    DDH DIPA Collab from Burial and Bearded Iris


  3. Today, 03:05 PM #3
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    Default

    2020 Fremont BBomb Cinnamon Coconut

    This year’s release of B-Bomb is aged in 8–12-year-old American Oak bourbon barrels and is a blend of 9, 12, and 24-month old barrel-aged Winter Ale. This special edition adds cinnamon and toasted coconut to complement the oak, cacao, leather, toffee, and dark coffee notes achieved from its extended barrel aging and barrel blending. Each barrel contributes a different note, and combining each barrel to create a coherent tone is a distinct art and true pleasure. Please do enjoy this unique barrel-aged ale today but know that Cinnamon Coconut B-Bomb will age gracefully for years to come. Don’t Be Afraid To Be Abominable.
    Bring back the OCC
  4. Today, 03:09 PM #4
    Birddog
    Default

    Whatever happened to Mickeys Malt Liquor? Now that was a brew with some notes
  5. Today, 03:11 PM #5
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    Whatever happened to Mickey’s Malt Liquor? Now that was a brew with some notes
    The only notes were the ones that emanated from one's ailmentary canal 40 minutes after drinking it. . .


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
  6. Today, 03:17 PM #6
    Birddog
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    The only notes were the ones that emanated from one's ailmentary canal 40 minutes after drinking it. . .
    Pop the wide mouth top and inhale the aroma of fresh road kill skunk
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
  7. Today, 03:30 PM #7
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Default

    Are you laughing at ME?
  8. Today, 03:48 PM #8
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Saving my swag for Monday night, so it's just Diet Pepsi for me tonight.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
  9. Today, 04:13 PM #9
    ZagSlug's Avatar
    ZagSlug
    Default

    I am in.

    I reject your reality and substitute my own.
  10. Today, 04:16 PM #10
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    Default

    Lodi Zin house red

    Go Zags
  11. Today, 04:20 PM #11
    FloridaZagFan
    Default

    High West Rondezvous Rye. Sooo good!
  12. Today, 04:22 PM #12
    Birddog
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by FloridaZagFan View Post
    High West Rondezvous Rye. Sooo good!
    Is that the stuff from Park City?
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
  13. Today, 04:27 PM #13
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bballbeachbum View Post
    Lodi Zin house red

    Go Zags
    Old Vine Zin from Lodi is among the best on the planet. . .Cheers, bum.
  14. Today, 04:30 PM #14
    rennis's Avatar
    rennis
    Default

    Two American Classics




    Quote Originally Posted by Coach Few
    We are not here as a #%$&%&! Courtesy!!!
  15. Today, 04:31 PM #15
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Old Vine Zin from Lodi is among the best on the planet. . .Cheers, bum.


    Here we go!
  16. Today, 04:32 PM #16
    MontanaZag's Avatar
    MontanaZag
    Default




  17. Today, 04:35 PM #17
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagSlug View Post
    I am in.

    Sent from my SM-G988U using Tapatalk
    Is that a wet fly?
    Are you laughing at ME?
