Thread: Gonzaga vs. UCLA - Final Four Beverage Thread

Starting with a glass of wine. . .seems to go well with Houston's beatdown at the hands of the Bears. . .
What's quenching your thirst and calming your jitters ?? Any upgrades to your Barkley Lounger ?
Enjoy the festivities !
Starting with a glass of wine. . .seems to go well with Houston's beatdown at the hands of the Bears. . .
What's quenching your thirst and calming your jitters ?? Any upgrades to your Barkley Lounger ?
Enjoy the festivities !
DDH DIPA Collab from Burial and Bearded Iris
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
2020 Fremont BBomb Cinnamon Coconut
This year’s release of B-Bomb is aged in 8–12-year-old American Oak bourbon barrels and is a blend of 9, 12, and 24-month old barrel-aged Winter Ale. This special edition adds cinnamon and toasted coconut to complement the oak, cacao, leather, toffee, and dark coffee notes achieved from its extended barrel aging and barrel blending. Each barrel contributes a different note, and combining each barrel to create a coherent tone is a distinct art and true pleasure. Please do enjoy this unique barrel-aged ale today but know that Cinnamon Coconut B-Bomb will age gracefully for years to come. Don’t Be Afraid To Be Abominable.
Bring back the OCC
Whatever happened to Mickeys Malt Liquor? Now that was a brew with some notes
The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .
They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
Are you laughing at ME?
Saving my swag for Monday night, so it's just Diet Pepsi for me tonight.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
I am in.
Sent from my SM-G988U using Tapatalk
I reject your reality and substitute my own.
Lodi Zin house red
Go Zags
High West Rondezvous Rye. Sooo good!
Two American Classics
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Originally Posted by Coach Few
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk