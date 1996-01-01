Thread: Congratulations Drew Timme -- Karl Malone Award Winner!!

Basketball HOF
@Hoophall
·
1m
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame congratulates
@ZagMBB
player
@drewtimme2
. He is the winner of the 2021 Karl Malone Award.
Sweet! We'll deserved. Congratulations young man!
CONGRATULATIONS Drew!
Congratulations to Drew!
GO ZAGS!!!
Timme for another and one!!
Congrats
Congratulations to Drew!
Illinois kid won Cousy. Nice player, no Suggs.
Love Drew! Congrats big fella! STAY!