Thread: Congratulations Corey Kispert --- Julius Erving Award Winner!!

Gonzaga Basketball
@ZagMBB
·
7m
Our heart and soul is the 2021 Julius Erving Award Winner.
https://twitter.com/Hoophall/status/1378431559070457856
Timme wins Malone power forward award.
There is not a more deserving player for this award. Corey will go down as a very, very important player for not just this team but in Gonzaga tradition. He might be one of our last 4 year guys and I’ve enjoyed watching him mature into a a great ball player and more importantly a outstanding young man. Congratulations Corey!
Now go out there, perch beyond the arc, and let the 3’s reign tonight!
Sweet! You've definitely put in the work, glad to see it paying off. Congratulations Kispert!
From one Corey to another......CONGRATULATIONS......you earned it
Congratulations Corey!
GO ZAGS!!!
Corey for threeee!
Congrats!!
Good job and congrats to these kids,, Team! Each didn't do it alone Love Corey But,....where's Jazz?!!!!!