Thread: Congratulations Corey Kispert --- Julius Erving Award Winner!!

Congratulations Corey Kispert --- Julius Erving Award Winner!!

    Zagdawg
    Congratulations Corey Kispert --- Julius Erving Award Winner!!

    Gonzaga Basketball
    @ZagMBB
    ·
    7m
    Our heart and soul is the 2021 Julius Erving Award Winner.


    https://twitter.com/Hoophall/status/1378431559070457856
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Timme wins Malone power forward award.
    MyZags
    Default

    There is not a more deserving player for this award. Corey will go down as a very, very important player for not just this team but in Gonzaga tradition. He might be one of our last 4 year guys and I’ve enjoyed watching him mature into a a great ball player and more importantly a outstanding young man. Congratulations Corey!

    Now go out there, perch beyond the arc, and let the 3’s reign tonight!
    zagamatic
    Default

    Sweet! You've definitely put in the work, glad to see it paying off. Congratulations Kispert!
    Zagceo
    Default

    From one Corey to another......CONGRATULATIONS......you earned it
    Sarenyon
    Default

    Congratulations Corey!
    GO ZAGS!!!
    Birddog
    Default

    Corey for threeee!
    Congrats!!
    MDABE80
    Default

    Good job and congrats to these kids,, Team! Each didn't do it alone Love Corey But,....where's Jazz?!!!!!
