Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Chet Holmgren on ESPN at halftime of HS Game

  1. Today, 08:45 AM #1
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,147

    Default Chet Holmgren on ESPN at halftime of HS Game

    Doubt there will be an announcement. About two minutes before halftime.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:53 AM #2
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,147

    Default

    As expected, no announcement until he's finished his season.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:15 AM #3
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,592

    Default

    I wonder if he and his dad have read the article in the Wall St. Journal making the convincing case, with lots of graphs and statistics, that Gonzaga is the best college basketball team of all time. The other great teams zigged while Gonzaga zagged.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:17 AM #4
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,533

    Default

    Would be cool to watch his state semis or finals game, but not sure there will be a way.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:44 AM #5
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,943

    Default

    I didn’t see a WSJ article!! Can you direct me?? I am a member of wsj.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:50 AM #6
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,610

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    I didnt see a WSJ article!! Can you direct me?? I am a member of wsj.
    https://www.wsj.com/articles/gonzaga...nt-11617322748

    Great piece, but wish they talked more about HOW we achieve this...I'd argue highly skilled, long athletic guards paired with agile bigs is what sets us apart, including from past Zag teams
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules