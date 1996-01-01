Thread: Chet Holmgren on ESPN at halftime of HS Game

Doubt there will be an announcement. About two minutes before halftime.
Doubt there will be an announcement. About two minutes before halftime.
As expected, no announcement until he's finished his season.
I wonder if he and his dad have read the article in the Wall St. Journal making the convincing case, with lots of graphs and statistics, that Gonzaga is the best college basketball team of all time. The other great teams zigged while Gonzaga zagged.
Would be cool to watch his state semis or finals game, but not sure there will be a way.
I didn’t see a WSJ article!! Can you direct me?? I am a member of wsj.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/gonzaga...nt-11617322748
Great piece, but wish they talked more about HOW we achieve this...I'd argue highly skilled, long athletic guards paired with agile bigs is what sets us apart, including from past Zag teams
Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.