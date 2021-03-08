Thread: March Madness Media Thread (please post links here)

I have told this many times, but Mike was the very first major college basketball writer (a Hall of Famer) to declare that Gonzaga was a major conference team in a "mid major" league. This is an outstanding piece about the start of Few's run - about when MD 1st attended one of Few's Coaches vs. Cancer golfing events.. Both he and Katz were the biggest supporters of the program at a national level. There are some funny stories that I wish I could relate about him and Katz sharing a rental car voyage to attend a WSU/Arizona game and then a GU/Stanford game in the Morrison days. Anyway, this a great piece. I can tell you Mark has great respect for him and will often pull him aside one on one interviews:P.S. = Despite his controversial dismissal from Texas, and his matching sarcastic wit, Rick Barnes remains one of Mark's closet buddies in the coaching world. It's the reason why Mark agreed to a neutral/neural affair when Rick first arrived at Tennessee and was having trouble getting games after the Pearl regime. I'd love to see an annual home and home between both squads. The Vol fans were fantastic the last time GU visited Knoxville.