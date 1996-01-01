There's a wide variety of "Pre Game" viewing available beginning at 9:30am PT and leading up to the Baylor / Houston game tip at 2:00pm

CBS Sports Network

9:30am - 11:00am: March Madness 360

ESPN-HD

11:00am - 2:00pm: ESPN College Game Day. Will also include coverage of the Women's Final Four

CBS

11:00am - Noon: "At the Final Four"

Noon - 2:00pm : "The Final Four Show."

Enjoy the festivities !