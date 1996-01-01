Thread: It's Game Day. Gonzaga vs UCLA. Final Four 2021

It's Game Day. Gonzaga vs UCLA. Final Four 2021
Good morning ZagNation. It's Game Day, and it's the best day of the week.
Wow! It's just after 6 a m here, and 3 a m back home in Washington. So most of you are still asleep dreaming about the game today. I like getting up at 6 and seem to almost every game day. I JUST cannot sleep in. I wake up to pee, and Gonzaga gets on my mind and I can't get back to sleep. Game Day is just too powerful for me. And for you too. So let's get our best Zag gear on and get ready to cheer our guys on. Let's get ready to rock and roll. I am so excited about this game day because we get to play UCLA, and they may just be my favorite team to BEAT. And not because I don't like them, but because I love who they once were. John Wooden's UCLA. This ZAG team does remind me of THOSE UCLA teams. America will see that today.
Today our Zags are playing UCLA. I really don't have to say anything about UCLA because everyone knows who they are, and our relationship with them. For me it's an honor to be playing them because of who they are and what their history to basketball is. So I have no ill feelings about them. Just respect. But havin said that, I know that true respect also means that our boys will come out today with all they have and play their best. That's what John Wooden basketball is all about. I think Wooden would have loved to have coached THIS Gonzaga team. I expect nothing but the very best from our boys.
UCLA's new coach is NOT John Wooden. He's a very tough minded coach and his players will be. And honestly, when he coached at Cincinnati I never really cared for his team and the way they played. IMO he does not have the offensive genius that Mark Few has, and although UCLA plays great defense, they can not contain Gonzaga's really great offense. Also UCLA has a couple really good offensive players. We know that. But, imo, they do not play like a TEAM the way Gonzaga does.
So Fight Fight Fight and on to V I C T O R Y!!!!
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!