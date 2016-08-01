Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: Who's the 'next Gonzaga?'

    Spike#1
    Oct 2016
    377

    Who's the 'next Gonzaga?'

    Who's the 'next Gonzaga?' There may never be another one

    Jeff Eisenberg
    Fri, April 2, 2021, 9:28 AM

    https://www.yahoo.com/sports/whos-th...162836692.html
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Feb 2007
    18,876

    Default

    Many were called, only Few was chosen.
    DZ
    DZ
    Sep 2007
    18,732

    Default

    You cannot become "Gonzaga" unless you start with Gonzaga, and they're not making any more of those.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
    Mark Twain.
    zagfan08
    Feb 2007
    688

    Default

    Very unlikely to ever happen again. Gonzaga was last in the WCC Few's first year as an assistant.
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    Feb 2007
    Northern Virginia
    16,404

    Default

    I think UCLA is hoping to become the next Gonzaga.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



Foo Time



    Foo Time
    Sound Voltex
    Sound Voltex
    Nov 2017
    Pilot Nation
    42

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan08
    Very unlikely to ever happen again. Gonzaga was last in the WCC Few's first year as an assistant.
    Portland as the next Gonzaga confirmed.
    SOUND VOLTEX EXCEED GEAR

    伝説になんてならなくていい。It does not need to become a legend.
    常に新たな礎を作っていけばいい。It should always make new foundations.
    これからもずっと。Always.
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta
    Oct 2008
    5,339

    Default

    Loyola Chicago has had a good run. I thought Butler might be it but they couldn't keep it going.
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Feb 2007
    18,876

    Default

    Historically the closest were the Saint Joseph's College Hawks under Jack Ramsey. Guokas, Courtin, Oakes, Anderson, Bantom, Diangelis, Lynam. et al. Nowhere near GU in duration.
    hooter73
    hooter73
    Jun 2008
    5,395

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel
    I think UCLA is hoping to become the next Gonzaga.
    Bahahahahaha

    GU capitalized on a ton of things that were sometimes just a lucky circumstance like the tv deal when such a thing was unheard of after the e8 run, getting the new kennel built, Morrison becoming a nationally known name and face... can’t recreate most of those circumstances mixed with the success
    Section 116
    Section 116
    Feb 2007
    4 miles from MAC
    4,102

    Default

    Thanks Spike, I enjoyed this one!
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Feb 2007
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    18,243

    Default

    From 2019. The newest next Gonzaga.
    . http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...hlight=gonzaga
    seacatfan
    Feb 2014
    10,883

    Default

    Isn't this an annual thing? Nobody. Not gonna see it again. They've tried to tout any number of schools, and they all fall by the wayside eventually.

    To me, the closest as far as a long stretch of being a quality team is Xavier.
