Thread: Who's the 'next Gonzaga?'

Who's the 'next Gonzaga?' There may never be another one
Jeff Eisenberg
Fri, April 2, 2021, 9:28 AM
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/whos-th...162836692.html
Many were called, only Few was chosen.
You cannot become "Gonzaga" unless you start with Gonzaga, and they're not making any more of those.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
Very unlikely to ever happen again. Gonzaga was last in the WCC Few's first year as an assistant.
I think UCLA is hoping to become the next Gonzaga.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
Foo Time
Loyola Chicago has had a good run. I thought Butler might be it but they couldn’t keep it going.
Historically the closest were the Saint Joseph’s College Hawks under Jack Ramsey. Guokas, Courtin, Oakes, Anderson, Bantom, Diangelis, Lynam. et al. Nowhere near GU in duration.
GU capitalized on a ton of things that were sometimes just a lucky circumstance like the tv deal when such a thing was unheard of after the e8 run, getting the new kennel built, Morrison becoming a nationally known name and face... can’t recreate most of those circumstances mixed with the success
Thanks Spike, I enjoyed this one!
Isn't this an annual thing? Nobody. Not gonna see it again. They've tried to tout any number of schools, and they all fall by the wayside eventually.
To me, the closest as far as a long stretch of being a quality team is Xavier.