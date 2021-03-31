With their 85-66 victory over USC, the Bulldogs set an NCAA record by recording their fifth straight 30-win season.Gonzagas record of 61-2 is the best in the nation in the 2020s.The Zags were second-best from 2010-19 with a record of 304-56, one victory behind Kentucky.Gonzagas 264-66 record from 2000-09 was third behind Duke and Kansas.Gonzaga has won 27 consecutive games by double digits, which is the most by any team in the last 60 years.The Bulldogs have won 29 of their 30 games by 10 or more points. The one that wasnt: West Virginia, a five-point victory.All season long the Bulldogs have paced the nation in scoring margin, winning by an average of 23 points per game. The teams with the second and third-largest scoring margins, Houston and Baylor, are potential opponents in the national championship game.With the exception of five games this season, the Zags have had at least four double-digit scorers in every game; five in six games, six in one game (at Pepperdine), and seven in one game (at Portland).Gonzaga could become the 19th national champion to lead the nation in scoring margin, but just the second in 11 tournaments. The 2012 Kentucky Wildcats are the only team to achieve that feat since North Carolina in 2009.The Bulldogs also rank first nationally in scoring offense (91.6), field goal percentage (54.9) and two-point percentage (63.7).